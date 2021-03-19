Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Brits Are Set To Spend A Huge £130,915,619 In New Zealand In 2022 If Kiwi Borders Soon Open To The UK

Friday, 19 March 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Practio

Travel health experts, Practio has analysed 10 years of Office for National Statistics data in the UK, looking at every single trip made out of the country by UK citizens and where they were heading.

Using this data, the team have found emerging trends in the past ten years and have been able to forecast ahead, predicting habits up to 30 years in the future.

The data shows that New Zealand is set to be a go-to destination for Brits seeking a getaway after lockdown once travel restrictions ease.

The data shows that Brits are forecasted to spend £130,915,619 in New Zealand in 2022 with 46,506 visits set to be made by Brits. That equates to a spend of £2,815 per visit to New Zealand by UK citizens.

However, despite the predictions, the visitors and spend by Brits could be much higher. With travel off the cards for most of 2020 and 2021, there could be a surge in 2022 meaning reality could exceed predictions.

Commenting on the research, Dr Jonas Nilsen, managing director and co-founder of Practio said:

“We wanted to pull this exhaustive research together to understand UK travel trends over the past ten years, but also to give us an idea of what this means for travel in the future. Travel was mostly out of the question in 2020 and many of us are hoping for its return in 2021. By predicting future trends, we can better equip travellers and businesses that thrive off tourism by helping them to prepare for what's to come and how they can make the most of Brits’ travel habits.

“It’s also been great to see some of the emerging trends and how travel is changing, we’re seeing the go-to destinations start to change with more money being spent in countries further afield, which should be a good sign for the future of the travel industry beyond the pandemic.”

The full research can be found and credited here - https://practio.co.uk/travel-health/articles/popular-holiday-destinations-for-brits-when-travel-opens-up

