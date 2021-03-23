Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Home Start Great, But FHBs Should Be Exempt From Bright-line Test

Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 11:52 am
Press Release: Century 21

“Updating the Home Start grant is long overdue, but it’s better late than never and will be well received by many desperate first-home buyers,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand

Her comments follow the Government today announcing some key housing initiatives.

As well as committing nearly $4b into accelerating the pace of new builds, the Government announced it would lift the bright-line test from five years to 10 years for existing homes. This means any capital gains on a residential property that is not a family home will be taxed if the property is sold within 10 years of purchase.

Ms Mayne says she has no issue with the bright-line being extended to 10 years but strongly believes it should exclude all first-home buyers purchasing investment properties.

“For years I've been telling homeowners that if they can't afford to buy where they want to live, then rent where they want to live and buy an investment property in another area. First-home buyers should be allowed to do that and not be taxed like property investors because for many that’s the only way they can get into the market,” she says.

The Home Start subsidy scheme enables qualifying first-home buyers under certain income caps to receive a grant to purchase property under set regional price caps.

From 1 April, both the income and house price thresholds will be lifted, making more first-home buyers eligible for Home Start.

“Century 21, along with REINZ, has long been calling for the Home Start grant to be updated and made fit for purpose. As the market rocketed, we saw fewer and fewer properties and first-home buyers qualify, which was killing the Kiwi homeownership dream for many,” she says.

The Century 21 leader says eligibility in Auckland in particular, became almost impossible.

In the 12 months to February, Auckland’s median house price increased by 24.3% to $1,100,000, according to REINZ’s latest figures. Yet for first-home buyers in Auckland to qualify for Home Start they needed to buy an existing property for $600,000 or less, or $650,000 for a new build.

Last year REINZ revealed that only 12% of Auckland properties sold were below the Home Start price cap threshold. That number would’ve only reduced since.

“In many ways the market has run away from first-home buyers. While these adjustments to Home Start won’t be enough for some people, it’s definitely a step in the right direction and will undoubtedly enable more young Kiwis on the property ladder.

“Given interest rates have never been lower, now’s the time to enable and encourage as many first-home buyers into property as we can. After all, homeownership makes such a positive difference to people’s futures,” says Derryn Mayne.

www.century21.co.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ALSO:

Finder: 79% Of Kiwis Are More Money-cautious Than They Were Pre-COVID The pandemic has changed Kiwis’ relationship with money, according to new research by Finder, a consumer research and financial comparison site in New Zealand... More>>




NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>


Government: Emissions Pricing Reaches Significant Milestone

A significant milestone in New Zealand’s transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw... More>>


FMA: Chief Executive To Leave At End Of 2021

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) Board today announced that Chief Executive Rob Everett had resigned and would leave the organisation towards the end of the year... More>>


Stats NZ: Reduced Card Spending In February During COVID-19 Restrictions

Kiwis’ spending fell across the board in February, Stats NZ said today.
There was a fall in electronic card spending between January and February 2021. Seasonally adjusted total electronic card spending fell by $256 million (3.2 percent)... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 