Revealed: Health Quality And Safety Commission Continues Rebrand Madness, Blowing Nearly $365,000

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal that the Health Quality and Safety Commission have spent $363,745 on a rebrand including $316,250 on a new website and $47,495 on a logo change (including GST).

These changes occurred during 2022 and 2023 which, according to the Commission ‘reflect how we see ourselves’.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Connor Molloy commented:

“Somehow the commission and others have missed the memo of moving towards the standardised government branding and continued moving to new identities. Government agencies don’t need bespoke brands, by definition they aren’t competing with anyone.

“Taxpayers should rightly be mad that during peak inflation government agencies continued to splash around cash on virtue-signalling pet projects rather than sense-check every dollar spent that was first ripped out of the hands of struggling families.

“Taxpayers simply cannot afford flashy rebrands of all of our government departments every couple of years. The Government should require agencies to revert to standardised branding and stay that way – forever. We again offer up our support in redesigning these logos free of charge.”

