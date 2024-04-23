Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Revealed: Health Quality And Safety Commission Continues Rebrand Madness, Blowing Nearly $365,000

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal that the Health Quality and Safety Commission have spent $363,745 on a rebrand including $316,250 on a new website and $47,495 on a logo change (including GST).

These changes occurred during 2022 and 2023 which, according to the Commission ‘reflect how we see ourselves’.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager Connor Molloy commented:

“Somehow the commission and others have missed the memo of moving towards the standardised government branding and continued moving to new identities. Government agencies don’t need bespoke brands, by definition they aren’t competing with anyone.

“Taxpayers should rightly be mad that during peak inflation government agencies continued to splash around cash on virtue-signalling pet projects rather than sense-check every dollar spent that was first ripped out of the hands of struggling families.

“Taxpayers simply cannot afford flashy rebrands of all of our government departments every couple of years. The Government should require agencies to revert to standardised branding and stay that way – forever. We again offer up our support in redesigning these logos free of charge.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 