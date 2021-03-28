Tomorrow: Firstgas Releases Plan On Zero Carbon Gas
On Monday 29 March, Firstgas Group will unveil a plan that details a transition from natural gas to hydrogen in their pipelines from 2030.
The plan is based on a report by international hydrogen experts after a two year-long analysis that was 50% funded by the Government through the Provincial Development Unit.
In recent months, the public and business world has been alarmed by a focus on the end of gas, including a threat to bottled LPG for BBQs.
This plan shows how New Zealand can use its gas assets to transition to a new zero carbon form of gas that will support the electricity network.
For more information visit www.gasischanging.co.nz (this link will be available from Monday 29 March 2021)