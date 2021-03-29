Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Small Business Owners Given Free Support To Help Lift Their Digital Profile

Monday, 29 March 2021, 9:00 am
Press Release: Grow Digital Marketing

As part of the government's response to COVID-19 and with help from Department of Internal Affairs, Grow Digital is delivering free digital packages to small businesses throughout New Zealand that are owned by or empowering disabled people.

“Eligibility for Grow Digital is simple and straight forward. There is no catch. You don’t have to have your whole business planned out already – you might simply just have a great idea. Wherever you’re at, we’re here to help you take the next step.” Says Britta Offergeld, Representative at Grow Digital.

Digital packages are tailored to suit the needs of each business – whether you are just starting out online or are already confident with digital and want to upskill. Business owners can expect a range of digital, marketing and training support, including:
• How to launch your business online
• How to create a new website
• What content to promote
• How to increase the traffic and sales to your website
• How to use social media to promote your business and find customers
• Understanding and using digital

“Making sure everyone in New Zealand is digitally included is a team effort and organisations like Workbridge and its Grow Digital packages are making a vital contribution. Lifting people’s digital capability is a key ingredient to improving digital inclusion in a sustainable way” says Dianne Patrick, Programme Lead for Digital Inclusion at DIA.

Bess Stembridge, co-owner of Bessie S in Pukekohe:

Having recently completed the Grow Digital program, Bess Stembridge, co-owner of Bessie S beauty salon in Pukekohe, has learnt a range of ways she can attract new customers digitally; optimizing her website using Google SEO (search engine optimization), creating targeted campaigns on social media and email campaigns using Mailchimp and launching a mini e-commerce page to sell beauty products.
 

https://youtu.be/jycuyJiYTLo

“Helping Bessie S with its digital presence has led to more visitors to our website, an increase in new client bookings through the website and social media and we are about to launch our online store very soon.” Says Bess Stembridge, co-owner of Bessie S.

“I would tell small business owners to go for it. Go for every opportunity. The fact that it’s free and it’s helped us out so much... it’s a blessing!” says Bess Stembridge, co-owner of Bessie S.

With less than 120 packages remaining, small business owners are urged to act quickly if they want to take advantage of this opportunity.

If you are part of a small business that is owned by or empowers disabled people, free digital support is available.

For more information freephone 0800-344-477 or email hello@growdigital.co.nz. For other ways to get in touch visit the Grow Digital website.

