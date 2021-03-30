Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Who Are Wellington’s Missing Creative Voices?

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 11:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Asian Leaders

Wellington – our cool little capital that hums with creativity. Yet, who are some of our unsung leaders making an impact?

Future Dragonz and NZ Asian Leaders (Wellington branches) will facilitate SHIFTING THE SCENE – a cross-sector leadership conversation that connects pan-Asian creative practitioners with business minds, public sector changemakers and non-profit organisations to explore the identity, imagination and inclusion of these voices in our city’s creative sector.

Designed as a panel discussion, SHIFTING THE SCENE is an initial conversation into how pan-Asian creative voices could contribute to shaping a better shared future for our region of Aotearoa. It will take place on April 12 at the Cuba Street office of Greater Wellington Regional Council.

“When Chelsea and I individually moved to Wellington, we found ourselves seeking out Pan-Asians whose experiences converged and diverged from ours. Despite making up the third largest ethnic group (15.1% - Census 2018) in New Zealand, Asians, across the Diaspora, remain under-represented in arts, leadership, government, media and business,” says Jess Wong, spokesperson for Future Dragonz and NZ Asian Leaders.

SHIFTING THE SCENE is a timely opportunity to shift the conversation dial and learn from the wisdom of pan-Asian creatives who are leading, living and breathing the creativity that makes our region of Aotearoa unique,” she adds.

Our four Wellington-based creatives, each with heritage ties to cultures across the Asian Diaspora, will dive into the politics of identity, representation, and what it means to be “Asian” in 21st Century Aotearoa:

Rose Lu (Author of All Who Live on Islands)

Bobby Stannard (Animator at PikPok and short filmmaker)

Vanessa Mei Crofskey (Director - Enjoy)

Prabha Ravi QSM JP (Founder – Natraj School of Dance)

Chaired by Chelsea Wong (Musician, IP lawyer) of Future Dragonz and NZ Asian Leaders.

Following the panel section, we warmly invite thoughtful questions from the audience.

We acknowledge this is an emergent space. In these disruptive times, we believe that shining a spotlight on the potential and participation of pan-Asian creative practitioners will help generate more dialogue, openness and legitimacy to build capacity and foster thought leadership for the region’s creative and cultural sectors.

Together, let’s imagine a more socially inclusive and creatively bright future for our capital.

Mon 12 April / 5.30pm–7.30pm / Greater Wellington Regional Council / 100 Cuba Street, Te Aro

Entry is gratis. Limited seats. We encourage early bookings to avoid disappointment: https://bit.ly/3w1xToy

For those unable to attend in-person, this event will also be livestreamed (except audience Q&A).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Asian Leaders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Stats NZ: December 2020 Quarter GDP Drops 1%

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.0 percent in the December 2020 quarter, following a revised 13.9 percent increase in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:

One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


2degrees:Shareholders To Explore Possible IPO

2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022... More>>



NZ Apples & Pears: NZ Apple Volumes Fall: Millions Will Be Lost In Export Earnings

New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc (NZAPI), the industry association representing all apple, pear and nashi growers in New Zealand, has released an updated crop estimate for 2021... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 