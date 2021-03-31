Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Crowdfunding Property Investment Platform Opoly Makes Property Ownership Possible From $100

Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 7:17 am
Press Release: Opoly

Opoly.co.nz, a crowdfunding real estate investment platform, has opened its first property, at 4/338 Ponsonby Road, to investors and is seeking to raise $1.1M. The offer on the central Ponsonby apartment closes on 28th April, and is intended to be the first of many listings nationwide on the new equity crowdfunding site, which makes it easy to invest in individual properties.

Investors in Opoly buy a share, or ‘block’, in increments of $100 in a property, which is managed for three years before being sold. Investors receive net rental payments quarterly, and their initial investment plus any profit upon sale. Property management is being provided free of charge for this first offer.

"We are excited to launch our first property, a centrally-located 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Ponsonby, says Felix Watkins, Opoly’s Founder and CEO. “Opoly opens up investing in properties to all Kiwis, without a hefty deposit or onerous mortgage repayments.”

Opoly’s founders have experience in real estate, and believe more innovation is needed in a market whose processes have been largely unchanged for generations.

"Due to the recent tax deductibility changes, a lot of investors are finding that their mortgage repayments outweigh their rental income, and our users can benefit from more predictable cash-flows," says Isaac Williams, Co-founder. “We have ambitious plans to grow our listings nationwide.”

Opoly has partnered with Collinson Crowdfunding, who is regulated by the FMA, to facilitate the offer. Investor shares are in a holding company which in turn owns each property.

For more information or to invest, visit opoly.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Opoly on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

UN News: No Winners But Fewer Losers In Global Economy From COVID Than Expected

The COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted all economies around the world last year, with trillions of dollars of lost earnings, UN trade and development experts UNCTAD said on Thursday, before highlighting how several countries also showed unexpected resilience, too... More>>


Ports Of Auckland: Independent Review Finds Need For Significant Improvements To Health And Safety

The independent review of health and safety at Ports of Auckland has found systemic problems at the Ports in relation to critical health and safety risk management and organisational culture relating to health and safety, Mayor Phil Goff announced today. ... More>>

ALSO:

MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:

One Year On From Lockdown: New Research From ASB Highlights The Financial Impact Of Covid-19 On Kiwis

An ASB financial wellbeing study which began prior to the nation’s first COVID-19 lockdown has confirmed that Kiwis have weathered the storm, ending up on average financially better off than they were this time last year... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 