Construction Candidates Shortlisted For Penlink Project

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 5:19 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

One of the Auckland projects funded by the government’s New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) is progressing with the shortlisting of two candidates for the contract to design and build the new Penlink transport link.

The new 7km, two-lane Penlink corridor will connect the Northern Motorway (SH1) to the Whangaparāoa Peninsula, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency National Manager Infrastructure Delivery, Andrew Thackwray.

The NZ Upgrade Programme (NZUP) is investing $6.8 billion in road, public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure to get our cities moving, save lives and boost productivity in growth areas. The programme provides a pipeline of jobs and work for the construction sector, with 700 people already working on projects.

The Penlink project is a two-lane highway with a separated path for people walking and on bikes, to support growth north of Auckland and offer increased travel choice.

This proposed tolled road will be future proofed for four lanes if required, to support that growth, allowing for more reliable transport access to wider Auckland.

Last December three groups of construction partners registered their interest in the Penlink project. After initial assessment by Waka Kotahi, two have now been shortlisted to respond to a Request for Proposal (RFP).

The two groups are:

  • Whanga Huanui (Fletcher, Acciona, Beca, Jacobs)
  • HEB/FH (HEB, Fulton Hogan, Aurecon, Tonkin & Taylor)

“The alliance delivery model, which requires the partners to work closely together, has proven successful on other Waka Kotahi projects including the Waterview Connection and Auckland’s Northern Corridor Improvements project,” says Andrew Thackwray.

Through the RFP, Waka Kotahi sets out the design and statutory requirements for the project. The shortlisted candidates set out how they would deliver the project, what it will cost and what social, environmental and cultural benefits would be achieved.

The successful and best qualified bidder will be invited to form an alliance with Waka Kotahi to finalise the design and deliver the project.

That process is expected to take up to six months.

Penlink will ease congestion pressure off the Silverdale interchange, Hibiscus Coast Highway and Whangaparāoa Road. The new transport link will also provide greater capacity, supporting planned growth in Silverdale, Wainui, Dairy Flat and the wider Hibiscus Coast in the next three decades.

The New Zealand Upgrade Programme

Waka Kotahi is delivering 20 projects, including four in Auckland, for the NZ Upgrade Programme that support a shift to greater transport choice with a balanced investment in public transport, new or upgraded roads, walking and cycling.

The programme is already supporting jobs and the economy, with about 700 people developing projects and getting them ready for construction. The number of jobs will grow as more contracts are awarded to complete project designs, finalise construction plans and get workers on site to start construction.

Significant progress has been made on the NZ Upgrade Programme since it was established, with several construction projects, including Papakura to Drury South, SH1/Walnut Ave in Ashburton and stage one of Takitimu North Link in Tauranga, starting construction this year.

We’ve engaged with communities for their input to further develop designs and preferred routes as well as getting projects ready for construction.

The programme will play a vital role in helping to stimulate the economy and support the country as it recovers from the impacts of COVID-19.

To find out more about the Penlink project, go here. For NZUP’s Auckland projects, see this.

