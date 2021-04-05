Former NZ Cyclist Launches Sustainable Activewear Export Label

A new sustainable activewear line made from recycled plastic bottles has been launched by a former New Zealand representative cyclist and Air NZ aeronautical designer.

The Zovari label is the second export fashion line created by Geoff Gates in the past three months, with Cinnamon Swan swimwear which launched in November already being exported around the world.

The locally designed activewear range is designed to bridge the gap between high performance and fashion - while remaining environmentally focused as well.

“What we are seeing overseas is a trend toward cross-compatibility in clothing where activewear is becoming swimwear and swimwear is becoming interchangeable for activewear.

Gates who previously designed multi-million dollar interiors of private jets as well as Boeing, Airbus and Air New Zealand aircraft says the activewear industry needs to be more inclusive.

“The industry has traditionally been dominated by brands with limited size ranges and limited diversity.

“Ethically we have some real concerns about the message this sends women and we wanted to ensure our range inspires and includes all women no matter what their shape or size,” he says.

Gates says public ‘fat shaming’ of women in the fitness fashion industry has been common with a former CEO of an international brand quoted as describing their product as not “working for certain women’s bodies”.

Gates says currently the size ranges from extra small to XXL and along with the sustainable fabrics the cardboard packaging is also recycled and reusable.

“As the range grows we hope to expand the offering to include a greater number of sizes and styles for a more diverse range of body shapes,” he says.

Gates’ initial feedback from local retailers has been positive with customers drawn to the high-fashion avant-garde design and competitive pricing.

“As well as a wide range of sizing we wanted to create designer pieces with a focus on quality rather than quantity, we wanted a sustainable and progressive brand that blends high-end fashion with traditional activewear,” he says.

Gates, who represented New Zealand as a road cyclist prior to his aeronautical design career, says the company plans to export the line once it is established locally.

“The first export step will be an extension of our retail distribution model into Australia. From there we want to target the US West Coast, European and Chinese markets where the New Zealand brand is highly marketable at the moment.

Gates says social media will be a crucial element of their export marketing strategy with the brand already amassing 10,000 followers on Instagram.

