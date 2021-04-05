Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Former NZ Cyclist Launches Sustainable Activewear Export Label

Monday, 5 April 2021, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Zovari

A new sustainable activewear line made from recycled plastic bottles has been launched by a former New Zealand representative cyclist and Air NZ aeronautical designer.

The Zovari label is the second export fashion line created by Geoff Gates in the past three months, with Cinnamon Swan swimwear which launched in November already being exported around the world.

The locally designed activewear range is designed to bridge the gap between high performance and fashion - while remaining environmentally focused as well.

“What we are seeing overseas is a trend toward cross-compatibility in clothing where activewear is becoming swimwear and swimwear is becoming interchangeable for activewear.

Gates who previously designed multi-million dollar interiors of private jets as well as Boeing, Airbus and Air New Zealand aircraft says the activewear industry needs to be more inclusive.

“The industry has traditionally been dominated by brands with limited size ranges and limited diversity.

“Ethically we have some real concerns about the message this sends women and we wanted to ensure our range inspires and includes all women no matter what their shape or size,” he says.

Gates says public ‘fat shaming’ of women in the fitness fashion industry has been common with a former CEO of an international brand quoted as describing their product as not “working for certain women’s bodies”.

Gates says currently the size ranges from extra small to XXL and along with the sustainable fabrics the cardboard packaging is also recycled and reusable.

“As the range grows we hope to expand the offering to include a greater number of sizes and styles for a more diverse range of body shapes,” he says.

Gates’ initial feedback from local retailers has been positive with customers drawn to the high-fashion avant-garde design and competitive pricing.

“As well as a wide range of sizing we wanted to create designer pieces with a focus on quality rather than quantity, we wanted a sustainable and progressive brand that blends high-end fashion with traditional activewear,” he says.

Gates, who represented New Zealand as a road cyclist prior to his aeronautical design career, says the company plans to export the line once it is established locally.

“The first export step will be an extension of our retail distribution model into Australia. From there we want to target the US West Coast, European and Chinese markets where the New Zealand brand is highly marketable at the moment.

Gates says social media will be a crucial element of their export marketing strategy with the brand already amassing 10,000 followers on Instagram.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Zovari on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

Ports Of Auckland: Independent Review Finds Need For Significant Improvements To Health And Safety

The independent review of health and safety at Ports of Auckland has found systemic problems at the Ports in relation to critical health and safety risk management and organisational culture relating to health and safety, Mayor Phil Goff announced today. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 