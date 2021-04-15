Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Good Collective Brings Local Business And The Charitable Sector Together To Do Good Work For Our Communities

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 11:29 am
Press Release: The Good Collective

Bringing together leading businesses and the charitable sector, The Good Collective is a one-stop-collaboration hub so they can become more robust, financially viable and more effective at doing great things in our community.


It is not through a lack of passion, hard work and conviction that a lot of charities, social ventures and not for profits fail to get off the ground. It is often due to the lack of the right connections.


Ideal for Charities, Not-for-Profits, NGOs, Community Organisations across Waikato and Taranaki, The Good Collective offers the charitable sector high-quality services, at subsidised rates, so that they can get better at doing good.


Described as a meta-charity, The Good Collective is on a mission to get the businesses community together to supercharge New Zealand’s charitable sector.


By providing business expertise, The Good Collective can help add value to charities and not-for-profits so they can be more sustainable and effective in the communities they serve.
The Good Collective is made up of a community of trusted service providers that can provide business-critical expertise at affordable prices to help the charitable sector increase their effectiveness, community impact and long-term sustainability.


It is not uncommon for businesses to feel overwhelmed with a stream of requests for assistance, despite their genuine desire to give back to their local community. On the flip side, many charities and not-for-profits are struggling to accomplish their goals through a lack of resources and funding.


The Good Collective sets up a member charity with an appropriate service provider and then oversees the effectiveness of these working relationships to ensure the quality of outputs and working relationships is first-rate.


It’s a win-win situation all round as charities develop better and more sustainable organisations and the service providers benefit reputationally as they give back to the community.


The Good Collective believes that by working together, we can boost and maximise the positive impact and sustainability of organisations that do a whole lot of good in our communities.


Are you a part of a not-for-profit, charity or social enterprise in need of expertise outside your current skill set? Then give the friendly team at The Good Collective a call today. The Good Collective are dedicated to making it super simple and easy to access the right expertise, at the right time, at the right price.

