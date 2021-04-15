Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank Again Scoops Canstar’s Bank Of The Year - Home Loans!

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Canstar

Kiwibank is New Zealand’s top home loan provider, scooping Canstar’s accolade for the second year running.

Canstar’s General Manager Jose George said Kiwibank’s back-to-back win reflected how it catered for all Kiwis, from those first stepping onto the housing ladder to those looking to move to a new property or refinance an existing loan. “Canstar considers both the price and features offered by banks, and in this case Kiwibank was a clear standout. Its variable rate, in particular, is priced very attractively and is therefore beneficial for consumers who may want some flexibility around their mortgages.

“Winning the award two years running is a significant achievement and we congratulate Kiwibank on its success.”

Kiwibank’s Chief Product and Strategy Officer Elliot Smith said, “It is great to be awarded the Canstar bank of the year for Home Loans for the second year running. “It has been a huge year for home buyers in New Zealand and we are proud to have supported people fulfilling their home ownership goals whether that be their first home, next home or bach. By decreasing our variable lending rate and reducing the gap between fixed and variable rates we had the opportunity to provide customers with greater flexibility, choice, and savings.”

The bank’s win comes as New Zealand’s Government clamps down on property investment and provides more support for first home buyers. But significant hurdles remain for those buying their first home.

Canstar research shows it takes a couple, on average incomes, more than twice the time to save a 20% deposit now as it did five years ago. Canstar’s number crunching assumes the couple are able to save 25% of after-tax income, and that property prices increase at the same rate they have over the last five years - nearly 9% across New Zealand, and more than 6% in Auckland. Under this scenario, it will take a couple nearly 14 years to save a deposit, compared to nearly six years in 2016.

Those who already own homes, however, are taking advantage of the low interest rates by overpaying on their mortgages, according to a Canstar survey. In the survey, 42% were paying more than the minimum on their mortgages, and more than half thought it was a good time to fix a home loan rate. Nearly one in five had renegotiated their home loan to get a better rate, while 6% had changed lender for a better deal. However, nearly 60% of home owners also said they worried about the next generation’s ability to get into a home.

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here.

Irene Chapple, PR Manager Canstar NZ, 027 403 1533

CANSTAR provides Australia and New Zealand's only fully interactive online research service in retail and business finance. Founded in 1992, CANSTAR Pty Limited (formerly CANNEX) is Australia and New Zealand's premier researcher of retail finance information for over 250 institutions such as Banks, Building Societies, Credit Unions, Finance Companies, Brokers, Mortgage Originators, Life Companies and finance related Internet Portals. CANSTAR customers use the extensive database for competitor analysis as well as a means of disseminating their product range. CANSTAR also distributes this information to print and electronic media for publication and to Agents, Accountants, Brokers and Internet Portals for use in advising their clients. CANSTAR researches, compares and rates a suite of banking products listed below. Results are freely available to consumers who use the star ratings as a guide to product excellence. The use of similar star ratings logos also builds consumer recognition of quality products across all categories. Please access the CANSTAR website at www.canstar.co.nz if you would like to view the latest star ratings reports of interest.

© CANSTAR New Zealand Limited (3225469), 2008-2013. The recipient must not reproduce or transmit to third parties the whole or any part of this work, whether attributed to CANSTAR or not, unless with prior written permission from CANSTAR, which if provided, may be provided on conditions. To the extent that any CANSTAR data, ratings or commentary constitutes general advice, this advice has been prepared by CANSTAR New Zealand Limited (3225469) FSP 200146 and does not take into account your individual investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. Information provided does not constitute financial, taxation or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. CANSTAR recommends that, before you make any financial decision, you seek professional advice from a suitably qualified adviser. A Product Disclosure Statement relating to the product should also be obtained and considered before making any decision about whether to acquire the product. CANSTAR acknowledges that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canstar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>


Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 