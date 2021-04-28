Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Groundbreaking Self-Employment Initiative For Disadvantaged Youth

Wednesday, 28 April 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: LIFT


"In a labour market significantly impacted by Covid-19, disadvantaged young people are facing greater challenges in finding jobs,” said LIFT Social Enterprise Director, Jody Hamilton. “Latest data is showing the unemployment rate for 15-24 year old Māori at 18.1%, when the general unemployment rate is just 4.9%”.

"We have seen a significant increase in main benefit numbers for the Whanganui District, from 4,872 in March 2019 to 5,409 in March 2021. Now is the time to focus on creating new jobs and opportunities. We are establishing an exciting new initiative called LIFT Business Whanganui, which will open up opportunities for Rangatahi to create their own employment and develop business skills, knowledge and confidence through a proven business development approach".


"Lift Business Whanganui - Creating Jobs, Creating Futures, has a focus on enterprise development and job creation for unemployed young people in Whanganui", said LIFT Business Coordinator, Leighton Kotuhi-Brown. "Our new business hub, located at Suite E, 92 Victoria Avenue in Whanganui, has two platforms.”

“The first platform is a training space where young people learn the fundamentals of developing their own business through our business development programme. They will also undertake Bounce, which supports the development of life skills to ensure success in business and personal goals. The second platform is retail, to promote and display the products developed through the Rangatahi businesses, including at the markets and through collaboration”.

“Currently, Government has no policy to support initiatives like this, so we are grateful to JR McKenzie Trust and Digital Wings, who have generously partnered with us to start this initiative,” Jody Hamilton concluded.

LIFT Business Whanganui – Creating Jobs Creating Futures, will be launched at 10am on Thursday 29 April at Suite E, 92 Victoria Avenue, Whanganui.

