Nikki Fisher Announced As CEO Of Tasman Tourism

Friday, 30 April 2021, 5:46 am
Press Release: Tasman Tourism

Business set to become significant player in Australia and NZ experiential tourism sector

Tasman Tourism has today announced the appointment of industry leader and innovator Nikki Fisher as its new CEO, a step which heralds the organisation’s evolution into a significant player within the New Zealand and Australian experiential tourism segment.

Ms Fisher’s appointment was announced by Tasman Tourism Chairman Rob Nichols. It comes as the domestic and international tourism markets take steady steps towards re-building after being decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Nichols said Ms Fisher brings a wealth of experience to the role, and will lead Tasman Tourism on its critical next phase of growth and consolidation.

‘Over the past decade Nikki has developed a deep network and outstanding reputation as a business leader within this dynamic sector,’ Rob Nichols said.

‘She also brings a level of passion that will prove infectious for her colleagues within Tasman Tourism, and under her leadership we look forward to the business developing into a significant player within the exciting New Zealand and Australian experiential tourism segment.

‘This is a critical time for the sector, given its rebuild and its staged reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic, and having Nikki at the helm will ensure Tasman Tourism consolidates its place as a market innovator.’

Ms Fisher most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer with fast growing ASX200 company Ingenia Communities, where she played a key role in its evolution to become a market leader. She had primary responsibility of leading the day-to-day operations of the group, including the development of strategic operational plans and financial operational management.

Ms Fisher joins Tasman Tourism as it enters a phase of consolidation after growing rapidly from its beginnings as a start-up organisation in late 2019.

‘I am incredibly excited to join the Tasman team through the next phase of growth and look forward to positioning Tasman Tourism as a market leader,’ Nikki Fisher said. ‘I have a deep passion for the industry, and see the next few years presenting a rare and unique opportunity to redefine how our customers embrace experience based domestic and trans-Tasman holidays.’

Since late 2019 Tasman Tourism has expanded its network of holiday parks to now include 14 across Australia and four in New Zealand.

Ms Fisher takes up her position as CEO of Tasman Tourism on Monday 3rd May 2021.

