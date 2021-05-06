Consents For New Homes At All-time High
Thursday, 6 May 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the
year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today.
The
previous record for the annual number of new homes consented
was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974.
“Within
10 years the number of new homes consented annually has gone
from the lowest point since the 1940s to an all-time
record,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop
said.
