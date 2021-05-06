Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consents For New Homes At All-time High

Thursday, 6 May 2021, 10:43 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


A record 41,028 new homes have been consented in the year ended March 2021, Stats NZ said today.

The previous record for the annual number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974.

“Within 10 years the number of new homes consented annually has gone from the lowest point since the 1940s to an all-time record,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

