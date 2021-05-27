Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Increased Demand Forecast For Dosing Pumps

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 6:00 am
Press Release: Mixrite

Dosing pumps are used for an array of activities in many industries, but they have an especially high number of applications in the New Zealand agriculture industry.

They are used to distribute chemicals or fluids through water or gas flow in specific, controlled amounts. Dosing pumps are often used to distribute much-needed fertilisers across the land of New Zealand farmers. Plus, farmers can use them to give exact doses of vaccinations, medications, vitamins, and minerals to their livestock through their livestock watering systems.

Dosing pumps also have many industrial applications, such as adding acid and lubricant or diluting disinfectants and waxes during manufacturing processes. As they can inject additives into a liquid or water line, the applications are nearly limitless.

Now, with a projected increased demand due to rapid industrialisation and an increased need for wastewater treatment applications, dosing pumps are set to be more popular than ever. Research on the subject has found that while the global market for dosing pumps was worth $5.90 billion in 2018, it could be worth $8.99 billion by 2026. This would make the compound annual growth rate 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

With a need for dosing pumps that stand the test of time, more and more New Zealand farmers are choosing sturdier and more effective products like those produced by Mixrite over alternatives such as Dosatron.

They have been so popular here that the Asia-Pacific region has acquired the highest market share in terms of revenue for dosing pumps. New Zealand agriculture contributes towards this, as do the many production facilities in the wider region for textiles, paper, food, and wastewater treatment.

Currently, the market for dosing pumps is dominated by those being used for water and wastewater treatment. The projected uses for 2026 still put this application far ahead of other uses.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mixrite on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Finance Minister: Emergency Screening Of Overseas Investments To End

The temporary regime, introduced to protect New Zealand assets from falling unnecessarily into foreign ownership during the COVID pandemic, will end on 7 June... More>>

BNZ To Abusers: We See You And We’ll Put A Stop To It

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) announced today that it is cracking down on people sending abusive and inappropriate messages in the reference fields of bank transfers... More>>


Digitl:Timely makes four, as overseas buyers snap up NZ tech firms

EverCommerce 1 bought Dunedin-based Timely in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.
It’s the fourth trade sale of a New Zealand based technology company this year. That has raised eyebrows... More>>


Geo40: Global Plans To Recover Low-Carbon Lithium At Scale Accelerated By Investment Of Up To $7.5m By Pacific Channel

New Zealand’s leading sustainable, mineral-recovery company, Geo40 Limited has secured up to $7.5m in equity investment from New Zealand deep-tech specialist Venture Capital firm Pacific Channel to fast-track plans to develop its nascent lithium-from-geothermal-fluid ... More>>

Stats: Lower Job Security Linked To Lower Life Satisfaction

People who feel their employment is insecure are more likely than other employed people to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly, Stats NZ said today. New survey data from the March 2021 quarter shows that 26 percent of employed people who thought ... More>>

The Conversation: The Outlook For Coral Reefs Remains Grim Unless We Cut Emissions Fast — New Research

A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 