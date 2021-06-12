Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Home Design: Even Small Changes Can Make A Big Difference

Saturday, 12 June 2021, 5:32 am
Press Release: Stake Glass

Being stuck at home for much of last year has really got the creative juices flowing when it comes to home design. When our houses suddenly morphed from utilitarian spaces into literal sanctuaries, many of us began desiring design changes. Some changes were practical – “Where am I supposed to put my home office?” “Where can we designate ‘alone space’?” Others, more aesthetical – “Wow, I’ve put up with this blank wall for way too long!” “How about we bring nature inside since we can’t go outdoors?”

And 2021’s design trends are reflective of this shift. Gone are the monochromatic grey walls and fully white kitchens and bathrooms. In their place? Vibrant colours (pinks, blues, greens), natural elements, and interesting textures (wood, marble, cement, indoor plants). While some of these changes are simple – add a splash of paint here, replace some pillow covers there – others are a little more daunting.

This is especially true for bathrooms, where a complete overhaul includes a lot of mess and expense. You’d also better like the end result, as you’re going to be stuck with (most of) your choices for at least the next decade. Thankfully, there are small changes you can make to update your bathroom’s look without the mess or hefty price tag.

Consider replacing your builder-grade stainless steel fixtures with bronze, vintage, or matte black options. Same goes for those old towel railings. Or add some wooden shelving or cabinetry. And remember, glass never goes out of fashion, so replacing your outdated shower with modern, clear glass showers, adding a mirror, or including a glass bath screen can work wonders.

It’s good to know that even small and relatively inexpensive changes can make a big difference in turning your house into a home. So, let your creativity flourish!

