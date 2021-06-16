Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lime Thrilled To Be Selected By Hamilton To Operate Shared Scooters And E-Bikes

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 11:11 am
Press Release: Lime

Hamilton, NZ (16 June, 2021) -- Lime, the world’s leading micromobility provider, applauded and thanked Hamilton City Council for selecting Lime to provide shared electric scooters and bikes for a permit starting 1 July, 2021.

Lime has operated a scooter share service in Hamilton since August 2019 and is excited to add e-bikes to become a multimodal micromobility provider in the city.

"We are thrilled to continue operating in Hamilton, a decision which we are honoured to see as an endorsement of the partnership we’ve worked hard to build over the past two years," said Lauren Mentjox, Lime Government Relations Director for ANZ.

"Throughout our time in Hamilton we have strived to continually improve the experience for riders and non-riders alike and we will continue to do so as we add bike sharing to the mix. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Hamilton City Council as a responsible partner to meet our shared goals — including reducing individual car use, expanding transport access, and maximising safety and environmental protection.”

Lime is proud to support Hamilton City Council's Access Hamilton transport strategy as well as the Biking and Micromobilty Plan by giving people more transport options to move around the city - so far, more than 70,000 riders have taken more than 440,000 trips on Lime scooters in Hamilton.

Lime takes pride in its commitment to operating safely, and will use its global experience as well as its hyperlocal expertise in Hamilton to operate the safest possible programme in the city, Mentjox said.

"Our safety pushes in Hamilton will include deploying integrated helmet locking technology to provide a helmet with every vehicle, distributing free helmets through an established network of small businesses, and promoting training mode, a limited top speed ride for new riders.

"We will also use our industry-leading geofencing technology to enforce no parking, no-ride, and slow zones in less than one second and incentivise rider rebalancing to correct misparking and crowding."

Lime is also working with the Hamilton Central Business Association on the "Lime and Dine" food guide, an initiative that provides discounted scooter travel for customers who scoot to participating restaurants and cafes in the CBD. The Lime and Dine guide can be viewed at www.hamiltoncentral.co.nz.

