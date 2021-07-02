Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Showcasing The Spirit Of Rotorua

Friday, 2 July 2021, 10:29 am
Press Release: Run NZ

Māori-owned, independent creative agency RUN have launched a new campaign for Rotorua Economic Development, running over the next 3 months across digital, bus backs, billboards, street posters, social and press.

The campaign features 13 Rotorua locals telling their stories, while visualising their wairua and āhua as they speak. A unique aspect of the campaign is the technology developed, allowing each kōrero to be used as individual unique designs, which are showcased across all collateral.

Haydn Marriner, Marketing Director for Rotorua Economic Development said “There’s one very special thing that makes Rotorua stand out, and that’s our people. We wanted this campaign to address the need to convey a stronger destination story for the benefit of the people who live, study, invest and work in Rotorua, as well as those wanting to visit”.

RUN’s indigenous lens and commercial creativity capabilities helped create the campaign.

“The element of te ao Māori (the Māori world view) was crucial to this as it informed the way we approached everything, including the aesthetic,” added Raymond McKay, RUN Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder.

The visuals are based on the region’s close links to the ngahere (forest), it’s significance with iwi and hapū, and it’s unique geothermal activity. 
 

The idea was brought to life with help from specialist development and film production company Assembly and was co-directed by Vinnie Carter of Vido Media and RUN.

View the hero video here: https://vimeo.com/569796926

ABOUT RUN

RUN is a Māori-owned, international award-winning, creative agency based in Tāmaki Makaurau. It focuses on creating quality strategy and unique solutions for Māori and Pasifika organisations, and businesses wanting to reach that audience. www.runwithrun.com

