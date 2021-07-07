Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Renewable Gas Study Shows Promise

Wednesday, 7 July 2021, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

A new study showing the potential of renewable gas made from organic and farm waste has been welcomed by Energy Resources Aotearoa.

The joint study by Beca, Firstgas Group and Fonterra estimates that biogas with low emissions could be in use by homes and businesses by 2030.

"This is an exciting potential new energy source that could use the existing natural gas infrastructure," says chief executive John Carnegie.

"It shows the importance of keeping our options open, and not banning new gas connections which could be used for this new form of gas.

"It also shows the ETS is working. By putting a price on emissions, it is encouraging new technological innovations like this.

"New Zealand is going to need more energy from all sources as we transition to lower emissions, so this is a very welcome project."

