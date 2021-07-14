As Kiwis Prepare For Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, NZ Olympic Committee Partners With JCDecaux As Out-of-Home Supplier

Excitement is building for the long-awaited Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Kiwi sporting fans will be right amongst the action, as JCDecaux and the New Zealand Olympic Committee continue their long-standing partnership.

As the exclusive Out-of-Home Partner for the New Zealand Olympic Team during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which officially kick off in Japan on 23 July and run until 8 August 2021, JCDecaux will be generating support for the Kiwi Olympic hopefuls. A large-scale Out-of-Home campaign will see several dynamic creative executions broadcast across a selection of JCDecaux’s most impactful Digital Large Format touchpoints.

JCDecaux has worked with Dentsu to utilise its digital outdoor management platform D4, to provide the latest event and athlete news from Tokyo, live medal tallies and messages from fans and supporters, all dynamically created and delivered in real time across New Zealand.

JCDecaux New Zealand Country Head, Mike Watkins, said: “There is always something special about the Olympic Games and this year even more so given the challenges COVID-19 has had on the event itself and the athletes. Kiwis are sports mad, and particularly passionate about supporting their Olympic team so we know there will be a real sense of excitement around the games and the individual events.

“Our partnership with the New Zealand Olympic Committee will allow us to create buzz around the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games while people are out and about, fostering the important sense of unity between Kiwis and their Olympians. Out-of-Home has the unique ability to keep people connected anywhere, at any time. By working with the Denstu team and its D4 product, JCDecaux can deliver live updates and event coverage so people feel engaged with the Olympics wherever they are.”

JCDecaux’s flagship sites, “The Olympic” in Newmarket, the Kyber Pass and Victoria Pass flyovers, as well as the QBE building are in close proximity to The Cloud on Auckland’s Queen’s Wharf, which will be the headquarters of the first-ever New Zealand Olympic Team ‘fan zone’. Supporters can share in the excitement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, try their favourite sports, test their Olympic knowledge, or just enjoy being around other sport fans while cheering on the New Zealand Olympic Team.

Dentsu Group General Manager Product and Partnerships, Richard Pook, said: “This is a great example of how real time data feeds can be used in dynamic creative using our D4 platform. It’s fantastic to be supporting the New Zealand Olympic Team like this, bringing people closer to the action in Tokyo as they travel around New Zealand.”

Live event coverage and updates will also be activated at quality, high-traffic digital sites in Christchurch, Dunedin, Bay of Plenty, Hamilton, and Wellington to increase interest and excitement nationwide.

