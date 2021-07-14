Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

As Kiwis Prepare For Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, NZ Olympic Committee Partners With JCDecaux As Out-of-Home Supplier

Wednesday, 14 July 2021, 10:36 am
Press Release: JCDecaux

Excitement is building for the long-awaited Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Kiwi sporting fans will be right amongst the action, as JCDecaux and the New Zealand Olympic Committee continue their long-standing partnership.

As the exclusive Out-of-Home Partner for the New Zealand Olympic Team during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which officially kick off in Japan on 23 July and run until 8 August 2021, JCDecaux will be generating support for the Kiwi Olympic hopefuls. A large-scale Out-of-Home campaign will see several dynamic creative executions broadcast across a selection of JCDecaux’s most impactful Digital Large Format touchpoints.

JCDecaux has worked with Dentsu to utilise its digital outdoor management platform D4, to provide the latest event and athlete news from Tokyo, live medal tallies and messages from fans and supporters, all dynamically created and delivered in real time across New Zealand.

JCDecaux New Zealand Country Head, Mike Watkins, said: “There is always something special about the Olympic Games and this year even more so given the challenges COVID-19 has had on the event itself and the athletes. Kiwis are sports mad, and particularly passionate about supporting their Olympic team so we know there will be a real sense of excitement around the games and the individual events.

“Our partnership with the New Zealand Olympic Committee will allow us to create buzz around the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games while people are out and about, fostering the important sense of unity between Kiwis and their Olympians. Out-of-Home has the unique ability to keep people connected anywhere, at any time. By working with the Denstu team and its D4 product, JCDecaux can deliver live updates and event coverage so people feel engaged with the Olympics wherever they are.”

JCDecaux’s flagship sites, “The Olympic” in Newmarket, the Kyber Pass and Victoria Pass flyovers, as well as the QBE building are in close proximity to The Cloud on Auckland’s Queen’s Wharf, which will be the headquarters of the first-ever New Zealand Olympic Team ‘fan zone’. Supporters can share in the excitement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, try their favourite sports, test their Olympic knowledge, or just enjoy being around other sport fans while cheering on the New Zealand Olympic Team.

Dentsu Group General Manager Product and Partnerships, Richard Pook, said: “This is a great example of how real time data feeds can be used in dynamic creative using our D4 platform. It’s fantastic to be supporting the New Zealand Olympic Team like this, bringing people closer to the action in Tokyo as they travel around New Zealand.”

Live event coverage and updates will also be activated at quality, high-traffic digital sites in Christchurch, Dunedin, Bay of Plenty, Hamilton, and Wellington to increase interest and excitement nationwide.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from JCDecaux on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: More Women Taking Up Self-employment

The number of self-employed women without employees increased almost 14 percent to 143,500 in the year to March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


ASB: Adjusts Interest Rates As The Economic Outlook Improves

ASB has today announced increases to its fixed term mortgage and term deposit rates. Craig Sims ASB’s executive general manager of Retail Banking says, “The New Zealand economy is proving robust, and the economic outlook has improved. While interest rates are now increasing, they remain at historically low levels... More>>

ALSO:



CTU: Union Report On Gig Work Released

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s release of First Unions report: Gig Work in Aotearoa. The report delves into the experiences and difficulties faced by gig workers like rideshare and food delivery drivers and considers international precedents and potential options for change... More>>

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 