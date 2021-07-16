Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

No Comparison. Kiwis Dial Out For Mobile Plan And Provider Comparisons.

Friday, 16 July 2021, 6:41 am
Press Release: NZ Compare

With only one in three Kiwis (33%) being able to state with confidence that they are on the right mobile phone plan, and a similar percentage (35%) stating their current plan is good value for money, there’s growing interest, and need, for the provision of comparison tools to better inform Kiwis when it comes to their relationship with their mobile phone provider.

Research conducted by The Interpreters & Opinion Compare identified that while there was general inertia and disengagement with the detail of their mobile phone provider, 84% of Kiwis would use a mobile plan and price comparison website if one was readily available.

Gavin Male, CEO of NZ Compare, said "we’re not at all surprised by the results but wanted an independent assessment. Since we launched NZ Compare we’ve seen Kiwis adopt price comparison websites across other categories but mobile hasn’t been included. Towards the end of 2020 the Commerce Commission encouraged the mobile industry to initiate a programme of work on a "consumer data right" so consumers can choose to share their usage, spend and product information with competitors and comparison services to help inform their decisions. This is something the industry continues to work on, and it’s needed quickly. As we can see in this research, a lack of awareness and general apathy to a category continues to impact the typical Kiwi mobile phone owner. Price and coverage are the two most important factors when it comes to deciding their plan but there’s a general sense that it’s all the same and that’s why people are somewhat reluctantly staying with their current providers".

The research was conducted in June 2021 and interviewed a representative sample of n=622 Kiwis aged 18+ who make decisions when it comes to their plan and provider.

Gavin Male added "looking at the different demographics that found the idea of a mobile plan and provider comparison tool appealing, it was significantly skewed towards the older mobile user. Of those interested, 40% were aged 55+ and this highlights an age group that are looking for information but can’t necessarily get clear and concise answers. It’s a demographic that has embraced other comparison tools so no surprise they’re crying out to validate whether they are on the right plan and provider for their mobile phone."

About NZ Compare

NZ Compare ( www.nzcompare.com), operate a suite of comparison websites in New Zealand to help Kiwis make a fully informed choice on their broadband, power and financial products. New to their stable of websites is FreeVoucherCodes.co.nz, an online couponing website. NZ Compare sites are used by over 100,000 Kiwis every month and offer quick and easy online tools to check options at your address and compare the most suitable products for your particular needs.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Compare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 