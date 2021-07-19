Former NZ Police Commissioner Joins The Drug Detection Agency Group Board

AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND – 19 July 2021 – The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA), the Australasian leader in workplace drug testing, education and policy services and solutions, has appointed former New Zealand Commissioner of Police Mike Bush to its board.

Mr. Bush served in the New Zealand Police for 42 years, progressing through the ranks from frontline policing and the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) to senior roles including Liaison Officer for Southeast Asia. He was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2006 for his relief work during the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. Upon appointment to the role of Commissioner of Police in 2014, Bush introduced changes focused on culture and operational models, including the “Prevention First” model.

Mr. Bush said, “TDDA is a respected leader in the workplace drug policy, education, and testing sphere, and I have been impressed with the company’s ability to innovate within the digital arena and establish its healthcare offerings. It is my pleasure to work with the dedicated and knowledgeable team to create safer workplaces together.”

Chairman of the Board Jim Doyle said, “Mike will bring his effective leadership, security expertise, and in-depth knowledge of corporate risk to TDDA. His years in the public eye as well as his time in the private sector uniquely positions him to provide insights into the way drugs can bring reputational brand damage in the corporate environment.”

The appointment comes as part of a broader transformation for the company. In May, TDDA entered a strategic partnership with Healthcare Holdings Limited (HHL). The move enables TDDA to access assets, relationships, expertise, and capital through the partnership with HHL. It allows the company to increase existing, and grow new, business opportunities while further developing its health and wellbeing portfolio, and improve the capabilities of TDDA’s Health Tick operations.

CEO and co-founder Kirk Hardy said, “Mike’s joining of the board assists in one of our core strategic objectives, which is enhancing our service offerings in the corporate space.”

