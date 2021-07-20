Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Wellington Festival Of Fashion Takes To The Runway This Weekend!

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: Wellington Festival of Fashion

It’s been a year in the making and now the frocks are finished, models selected, and bubbles delivered ready for the opening shows of the inaugural Wellington Festival of Fashion, starting this Friday.

With a series of dynamic fashion shows at the iconic Public Trust Hall on Lambton Quay, the three-day extravaganza will celebrate emerging New Zealand designers, as well as offer inspiration and education for Wellington fashionistas, designers and shoppers.

Spencer says, 'the Wellington Festival of Fashion is about celebrating glamour that embraces values of local production, sustainability, and inclusion.' Alongside shows that focus on future generations, colour, and sustainable couture, a Pop-Up shop will provide festival guests and bargain hunters with the best New Zealand fashion on sale.

Headlining designers include Frances, Havilah, and Judy Gao Couture, there will also be catwalk shows from Depth of Syth, Hej Hej, and Sweepstakes Winners. These designers will be joined by Molly Perkinson, and Olli, with some special guests to be announced closer to the event.

Project Fashion, a show that identifies new talent is a must-see. With four years of successful fashion incubation under its belt, the show never fails to inspire and surprise, with emerging designers displaying their talent and vying for a cash prize to help launch their career.

A highlight of the festival will be Concourse d'Elegance, a glamorous drag show featuring garments made and modelled by performers from the thriving Wellington scene.

“Take this opportunity to flaunt your inimitable style while you explore cutting-edge artistry from designers and performers. Wellington Festival of Fashion will inspire, provoke, and excite - best you start planning your outfits now,” says Diana Spencer.

Show Schedule:

Black is the New Black

23 July 2021, 12:30pm

PUBLIC TRUST HALL, WELLINGTON

Project Fashion Aotearoa Show and Awards

23 July 2021, 8:30pm

PUBLIC TRUST HALL, WELLINGTON

Sustainability Show and Panel Discussion

24 July 2021, 12:00pm

PUBLIC TRUST HALL, WELLINGTON

Jason Lingard - The Runway Show

24 July 2021, 2:30pm

PUBLIC TRUST HALL, WELLINGTON

The Colour Show - A show full of Whimsy

24 Jul 2021, 5:30pm

PUBLIC TRUST HALL, WELLINGTON

Concourse d'Elegance

24 Jul 2021, 8:30pm

PUBLIC TRUST HALL, WELLINGTON

Havilah presents "A seat at the table"

25 Jul 2021, 3:00pm

NAUMI STUDIO HOTEL, WELLINGTON

Wellington Festival of Fashion Wrap Party

25 Jul 2021, 7:00pm

LULU, WELLINGTON

Get your tickets at https://www.iticket.co.nz/go-to/wellington-festival-of-fashion

