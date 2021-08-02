Leading Specialist Health Advertising Agency Rebrands, Shines Light On Health Literacy

Essence – The Health Agency (Essence), which celebrates 13 years in business this year, today unveils its new brand purpose and identity including a refreshed website, to better reflect the specialist healthcare agency’s evolution.

Essence – The Health Agency’s team keeps the focus on improving health literacy at the heart of their brand and marketing communications.



Ben Hart, Director of Essence, says the company, which he co-founded in 2008 before assuming sole directorship six years ago, has seen phenomenal growth over the past 18 months, marked by a bold and confident rebrand.

“Being New Zealand’s leading healthcare marketing and advertising agency, our number one priority is to support our clients develop insightful communication, that closes the gap between overwhelming medical data and relatable consumer content and creative. It’s about achieving better health outcomes, and that often comes through clarity of message,” says Ben.

In the past 12 months, Essence has welcomed six new team members, increasing its capability and extending its portfolio of clients, both in New Zealand and Australia.

Internal focus has been put on the addition of strategic planning, extension of medical /health content expertise and strengthening its client service team to take the agency’s commitment to delivering meaningful health brand communications to the next level.

Essence GM/Strategy Director, Kristen Marks, one of two senior appointments made in 2020 to increase the agency’s strategic planning offering, says recent client wins have enabled Essence to extend its focus into new therapeutic areas and industry sectors, building on the agency’s repertoire of long-standing client relationships, including MSD, Astra Zeneca, Novartis, Bayer, Pfizer and Janssen.

Kristen says global events have further highlighted the importance of relevant, genuine content that deeply connects with, and understands patient’s unique health experiences, often created in partnership with healthcare professionals.

“Our team has a shared passion to bring positive change and genuine, human truth to all that we do. We consistently strive to create engaging, patient-centric work that helps communicate complex information simply, to support behavioural change,” says Kristen.

To cater for the agency’s expansion, Essence recently shifted its office to a dedicated space in leafy St Patrick’s Square in the heart of Tamaki Makaurau.

For more information visit www.essencehealthagency.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

