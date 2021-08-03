Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Anticipation Builds As Holiday Parks Prepare To Regather

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Holiday Parks NZ

Holiday park owners and operators will regather this week at the Holiday Parks New Zealand Conference, culminating in the reveal of the Holiday Parks Awards 2021 winners.

After a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic, the national conference and trade show is being held in Marlborough on 4-5 August, with the award celebrations including the much-coveted Spirit of Hospitality Award.

Holiday Parks New Zealand Chief Executive Fergus Brown says the competition has never been closer, with holiday parks outperforming all other accommodation types throughout the past year.

“Our holiday parks represent a unique and quintessentially Kiwi experience. The events of the past 18 months have seen New Zealanders rediscovering New Zealand, with strong domestic demand giving holiday parks a chance to really shine.”

For the first time, all member parks of Holiday Parks New Zealand were considered for the sector’s premier award and were evaluated with the ReviewPro Global Review Index (GRI™).

The Global Review Index™ is an online reputation score for an individual hotel, group of hotels or chain, based on data taken from 175+ online travel agencies and review sites.

The software aggregates and analyses thousands of online reviews and conversations, ‘reading’ the feedback and balancing the results based on positive word usage alongside the given ratings.

“Holiday parks are clearly highly invested in providing high quality experiences for all guests,” says ReviewPro Sales Director Avril Carter. “This shows in the consistently high online reputation (GRI™) scores the sector has delivered over the years. ReviewPro is happy to support and enhance the guest experience for guests in New Zealand and delighted to be able to provide a benchmark for excellence across the industry.”

The ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality Award Finalists are:

  • Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat
  • Camp Waipu Cove
  • Carterton Holiday Park
  • Himatangi Beach Holiday Park
  • Kauri Coast TOP 10 Holiday Park

  •  

Also revealed on the night will be the winner of the Holiday Parks’ Emerging Star Award, which goes to a standout leader under 35.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Holiday Parks NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Do Shareholders Realise Marsden Point Conversion Could Cost More Than Half A Billion Dollars?

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at Refining NZ, are querying whether shareholders voting on Friday on whether to convert the Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal realise the conversion could cost $650-700 million dollars... More>>



Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>


Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 