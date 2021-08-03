Anticipation Builds As Holiday Parks Prepare To Regather

Holiday park owners and operators will regather this week at the Holiday Parks New Zealand Conference, culminating in the reveal of the Holiday Parks Awards 2021 winners.

After a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic, the national conference and trade show is being held in Marlborough on 4-5 August, with the award celebrations including the much-coveted Spirit of Hospitality Award.

Holiday Parks New Zealand Chief Executive Fergus Brown says the competition has never been closer, with holiday parks outperforming all other accommodation types throughout the past year.

“Our holiday parks represent a unique and quintessentially Kiwi experience. The events of the past 18 months have seen New Zealanders rediscovering New Zealand, with strong domestic demand giving holiday parks a chance to really shine.”

For the first time, all member parks of Holiday Parks New Zealand were considered for the sector’s premier award and were evaluated with the ReviewPro Global Review Index (GRI™).

The Global Review Index™ is an online reputation score for an individual hotel, group of hotels or chain, based on data taken from 175+ online travel agencies and review sites.

The software aggregates and analyses thousands of online reviews and conversations, ‘reading’ the feedback and balancing the results based on positive word usage alongside the given ratings.

“Holiday parks are clearly highly invested in providing high quality experiences for all guests,” says ReviewPro Sales Director Avril Carter. “This shows in the consistently high online reputation (GRI™) scores the sector has delivered over the years. ReviewPro is happy to support and enhance the guest experience for guests in New Zealand and delighted to be able to provide a benchmark for excellence across the industry.”

The ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality Award Finalists are:

Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat

Camp Waipu Cove

Carterton Holiday Park

Himatangi Beach Holiday Park

Kauri Coast TOP 10 Holiday Park





Also revealed on the night will be the winner of the Holiday Parks’ Emerging Star Award, which goes to a standout leader under 35.

