NTT New Zealand Appoints Umbrellar As Their In-country Cloud Partner

Umbrellar, New Zealand's leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider to business, government, healthcare and CSP resellers, announced today that they have signed a 3-year partnership agreement with global technology provider, NTT New Zealand.

This in-country support sees a long-awaited leap forward for New Zealand customers, adding global capability, advanced specialisations in Azure Migration, and the might of one of Microsoft's largest global customer to enable them to live and breathe in the cloud.

Together, NTT and Umbrellar bring the combined power of their capabilities to the New Zealand market offering market-leading cloud operations, Azure managed and professional services and CSP services expertise. The agreement means that Umbrellar and NTT will go to market to provide best in breed cloud managed services alongside NTT’s world class network and security services.

NTT will also be launching their Microsoft Cloud Store powered by Umbrellar’s MyCSP.io platform, enabling their NZ customers to procure over 127,000 Microsoft cloud products.

Simon Gillespie, NTT CEO commented, “This is a great day for NTT NZ, partnering with Umbrellar means we can now collectively offer local cloud managed and professional services to our NZ customers. This partnership underscores our commitment to our customers for delivering world class networking, security and now Cloud Operations.”

Dave Howden, CEO Umbrellar added, “This long term partnership is great news for our collective customers. Our mission is to deliver the tech for tomorrows world, and this partnership accelerates our ability to do just that. We have big goals for this partnership and we look forward to supporting the success of NTT as we drive to migrate their customers to the Microsoft Cloud.”

Matt Bostwick, Partner Director at Microsoft New Zealand, added, “Everything we do at Microsoft is about empowering our partners with the tools to innovate and create more value for themselves and their customers. With their own partnership, Umbrellar and NTT have taken those tools and added massive extra horsepower, making it so much easier for organisations across New Zealand to scale up and go international via the cloud. This kind of industry collaboration is vital to driving productivity and seeing New Zealand become a true digital player on the global market.”

About Umbrellar:

Umbrellar is focused on empowering our customers and resellers to make the most of the Microsoft Cloud to digitally transform New Zealand business.

As Microsoft Partner of the Year 2019, we truly believe our partnerships make more possible and that there are more ways than ever to create new business opportunities. We are here to help partners and customers be the hero in their very own NZ success story and we aim to be the partner of choice within the NZ IT industry, and the number 1 services provider for the Microsoft Cloud.

Our guiding statement and promise is to bring the best people, partnerships, resources and expertise to NZ business to achieve more with the Microsoft Cloud.

From Microsoft Azure, Azure Stack, Microsoft 365 to Dynamics 365, we strive to curate the most comprehensive network of partners that are the best in their respective industries, technologies and domains.

