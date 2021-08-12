PR Partners Announces Launch

Creative public relations agency, PR Partners, is pleased to officially announce its arrival on the New Zealand PR scene, following five months of successful delivery to its impressive stable of clients.

The new agency is made up of Jon Ramage - managing partner, Mike Hall - partner and Laura Younger - junior publicist.

“Our ethos at PR Partners is that we partner with each other... and others,” says Ramage.

“By partnering as colleagues we’re able to bring our impressive collective skill set to partner most effectively with our clients and media partners in order to tell stories that build our clients brands and grow their businesses.”

“It’s been a very productive few months, so we couldn’t be prouder to announce our launch. Our small – but perfectly formed - experienced and effective team is motivated for what the future brings.”

PR Partners current clients include: Volkswagen New Zealand, Generator, Scania New Zealand, Hyper Drive, ABC Business Sales, Wet & Forget, The Blackwood Project and Mission Ready, with projects already completed for Griffins, TEDx, Proper Crisps, Mondiale VGL, Robert Harris and Jetstar.

You can follow PR Partners online at prpartners.co.nz and instagram.com/prpartnersnz

