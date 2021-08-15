Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Young Enterprise Celebrates 20 Years At Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market

Sunday, 15 August 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Chamber of Commerce

Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce and Young Enterprise Scheme brought the 20th annual Market Day to Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market on Sunday. Punters soaked up the sunshine and the atmosphere was magnetic.

60 teams from 11 schools around Hawke’s Bay brought their innovative products and services to the market, joined by hundreds of proud, local supporters.

The Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) in Hawke’s Bay is designed to inspire the next generation of business leaders, disruptors and changemakers, helping to create a new generation of business-savvy New Zealanders. Senior secondary students take part in the programme to set up and run their own small enterprise, supported by teachers, schools, and a Regional Coordinator from Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce.

A wide range of products were on offer at the market, including pet products, handmade jewellery, milkshakes, beauty products, fire starters, handmade candles and many more.

Services were also a popular choice for many teams wanting to support local artists, connect horticulture employers with staff, support for student drivers and educating students on the importance of understanding the political system.

All teams showed a deep understanding of enterprise, kaitiakitanga (guardianship and protection), sustainability and the positive impact their small business could have on the community.

Market Manager, Emma Glover was pleased with the event, commenting that there were “more community members than usual” and that the turnout was fantastic, in particular that “YES teams looked really great”.

The Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market did a spectacular job of dotting YES teams throughout the market, allowing customers to traverse the entirety of the market, exploring all the usual stalls as well as the YES teams’ stalls.

The YES Market Day brought community, enterprise, and sunshine to the Bay on Sunday, thanks to all who took part in facilitating this event.

