Fashion Rental And Resale Company ‘Our Closet’ Launches Its One-of-a-kind Rent-a-dress Online Store In New Zealand

Monday, 16 August 2021, 5:21 am
Press Release: Our Closet

This is For Women To Make Money By Renting Out Or Selling Clothing And Accessories Straight Out Of Their Closets.


This August, Just in time for New Zealand Fashion Week, fashion rental and resale company Our Closet is all set to captivate the minds of fashionistas in New Zealand with the launch of its online dress rental marketplace. The brand not only provides an opportunity for women to earn by renting out or selling their clothing and accessories but also allows shoppers to fulfil their red-carpet dreams at a cost much lower than the retail price of the outfit, making it pocket-friendly.

Our Closet’s online marketplace showcases a wide range of clothing and accessories from top fashion labels and designers such as Gucci, Christian Dior, Alice McCall, Kookai, sass & bide, Self Portrait and Zimmermann amongst many others. Ranging from dresses to wedding gowns, swimwear, bags, shoes and belts, Our Closet offers an endless closet to its customers at their fingertips and provides access to new brands and more styles that people otherwise might not be able to afford. The company has created an online community by connecting sellers with buyers, lenders with borrowers and shoppers with brands and designers directly. The cutting-edge technology of the online platform is easy and safe to use and navigate. Customers can find a listing near them through a location near them. Our Closet also offers home delivery and dry cleaning at no additional cost.

“When I was living in Australia, I rented out my closet to make some extra bucks and soon, I realised that what I was doing for fun could turn out to be a successful business model. I started building an online platform for dress hire where people could lend their apparel securely,” says Rosie de Malmanche, founder of Our Closet. “My aim is to reinvent what second-hand feels like. I want to provide a luxurious experience for women and make them feel stunning and glamorous without having to worry about saving for those brand new designer shoes or outfits”, she adds.

With a mission to inspire conscious consumption, Our Closet aims to bring sustainability in fashion by recirculating clothing and accessories amongst consumers instead of disposing them in the landfill. Every year, around 2.5 million tonnes of waste is sent to landfills in New Zealand which is over a tonne of rubbish per household. By renting and buying from Our Closet, customers can make a strong impact on a sustainable future without sacrificing style.

For more information, please visit OurCloset.co.nz.

