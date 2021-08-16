Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Track(less) to the future on Dominion Rd

Monday, 16 August 2021, 8:31 am
Press Release: Dominion Road Business Association


A majority of businesses along Dominion Road believe they could not survive the long period of disruption that establishing a Light Rail route along the iconic arterial route would necessitate

Initial concepts release by the Light Rail establishment Unit appear to be looking at a light rail option which would require long periods of build and disruption. The Dominion Rd Business Association (DRBA) recently conducted an initial sentiment survey to understand how its 300+ members are responding to the renewed discussion and possibility of Light Rail.

Key concerns raised by businesses included concern about how resilient their business would be to the disruption caused by a long period of works and that a large number of businesses, still depend on customers that arrive by car and park close to their premise, expressed real concerns about not providing this option.

Business Association Manager Gary Holmes said the results demonstrated very clear concerns and anxiety amongst its members who clearly felt that the disruption associated with both the works and the final outcome would have a serious effect on the ongoing viability of their businesses and tenants.

“The Dominion Rd Business Association in principle supports the development of a public transport system that increases load capacity and recognises that public transport systems are a key component of developing a vibrant, prosperous and sustainable city”, Mr Holmes said.

The Association believes that Trackless Trams offer the best solution to mass transit options along te iconic arterial route as they can avoid the worst features of light rail – disruption and cost. It can take years to lay rail tracks, causing major disruption to local economies, as is happening in Sydney.

Light rail in Sydney is also costing about $120 million per kilometre, Canberra and Newcastle over $80 million per km. Trackless trams cost about $6 - $8 million per km. These saving would allow investment in a built environment that supports car parking, community space and a world class environment to support housing density, while also achieving the same ride quality and capacity. Most importantly they can go in on existing road services and be installed in weeks or months – not years.

Dominion Road has been flagged for upgrades for decades, and projects have been started, stalled and then shelved a number of times, causing a great deal of ongoing uncertainty for business owners and property owners who have endured significant changes in access to parking with the creation of bus lanes and the overall general decline in the built environment.

Despite this Dominion Road has thrived in one of Auckland most loved and iconic destinations that offers a vibrant and diverse cultural experience. The area is also seeing a large number of new high density housing developments which is improving the quality and size of the building on its strip.

Dominion Road currently has more buses traveling along it that most transport routes in Auckland, and it is acknowledged that an increase in density will put this under even more pressure and that Dominion Rd is close to reaching its capacity in terms of bus usage.

The DRBA engaged Dr Sarosh Mulla, a Director of Pac Studio and Senior Lecturer at the University of Auckland School of Architecture and Planning to develop up some hand rendered drawings on what the DRBA’s preferred option might look like, if Dominion Rd were intensified to its full extent.

Mr Holmes noted that Dominion Road can (and is) providing an important role in the urban densification needed in Auckland and that the key role of this transport system is urban regeneration and supporting density and that any connection to the airport is irrelevant.

“Rapid transport to the Airport is better served by other options and is counter to needs supporting urban regeneration and density,” he said.


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dominion Road Business Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



CTU: Welcomes Charges Against Ports Of Auckland

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming Maritime New Zealand laying charges in the Auckland District Court on Thursday against the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an unnamed individual... More>>

ALSO:




Law: Bill Cracking Down On Unfair Commercial Practices Passes Third Reading
Legislation to protect New Zealand consumers and business against unfair commercial practices has passed its third reading in Parliament today. The Fair Trading Amendment Bill targets the use of pressure tactics, deception, one-sided contract terms and practices... More>>



Government: New Fuel Regulations Come Into Force

Motorists and smaller fuel companies are set to benefit from a more competitive market as new regulations, including terminal gate pricing, take effect from today,” says Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods... More>>


Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>



ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 