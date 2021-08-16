Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Gas Industry Appoints New Leader

Monday, 16 August 2021, 7:00 pm
Press Release: LPG Association

On 1 September the LPG Association (LPGA) and Gas Association of New Zealand (GANZ) will welcome its first new leader in 30 years.

Janet Carson will take up the role of Chief Executive of both associations, where she will lead gas industry policy engagement and advocacy for LPGA and GANZ members.

Janet Carson

LPGA President Cameron Jardine says “We are delighted to welcome Janet at this pivotal time for New Zealand’s energy sector. Janet is an energy specialist and communications expert who brings significant experience in energy efficiency, renewables and gas as well as in sector strategy and external affairs.

“Janet has worked for a number of energy companies in New Zealand and internationally including OMV, Shell, Contact Energy, and Todd Energy. She also spent six years on the board of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (ECCA).

“Most importantly, Janet is a people first leader,” adds Jardine. “Janet brings an important consumer and community perspective to the industry, which will be vital in ensuring how gas can best be used to transition the energy sector to a low emissions future.”

Carson said she is excited about her new role. “It provides a great opportunity for me to ensure that gas can continue to provide an affordable and reliable energy solution for Aotearoa, with significant scope to incorporate new gases such as biogas, bioLPG and hydrogen into the mix.”

Cameron and Stuart Dickson, Chair of GANZ both acknowledged the immense contribution Peter Gilbert had made over his tenure.

“Peter Gilbert has led the LPGA since 1990 and has seen significant change in the way we use natural gas and LPG. We appreciate everything he has achieved during this time. While, COVID has delayed Peter’s retirement plans travelling abroad, we are delighted he has agreed to stay for an interim period to support the leadership transition.”

