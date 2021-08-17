Kiwis are eyeing up home security cameras post-lockdown

With many Kiwis back in the office and travelling around the country, new popularity data from the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, reveals consumers may be becoming more security-conscious as life returns back to normal, with buying interest for home security cameras ncreasing, up +31 per cent year-on-year*.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: “There’s no doubt, a lot has changed over this last year as a result of Covid-19.

“Initially, when New Zealand first entered lockdown, we immediately saw a huge change in what shoppers were looking to buy to help get them through the challenging times that lay ahead.

“But over a year on and with life returning to a new level of normality for New Zealanders, what we are now starting to see is another shift in shopping behaviors, as people readjust and revert back to their old pre-lockdown lives.

“For example, between 1 March through to 31 July 2021, our insights show significantly more people have been looking to buy home security cameras compared to 2020* (up +31 per cent year-on-year).

“This is because in 2020, New Zealand was in and out of lockdown and there was no great need to install and fit home security cameras, as the majority of the nation was working from home.

“Now however, much of the workforce has returned back to the office and are now able to travel freely around the country, so there’s now a much bigger need and requirement for people to keep a close eye on their homes from afar.”

According to Statista, the global smart home security market reached $2.49billion in 2020 - and this figure is set to double, increasing to more than $5 billion by 2025.

Liisa continues: “There’s no denying, the shopping category of home security cameras is growing at a phenomenal rate. In fact, there are currently some 316 products listed under this category on PriceSpy.

“With so many products to choose from, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the choice of cameras available. To avoid such a situation, we strongly suggest those looking to invest in this type of technology to take their time and conduct important price and product research before they head to the shops.

“Conducting research is quick, free and easy to do on the PriceSpy app and website. What’s more, this fundamental buying step can help save shoppers hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in the long run.

Top five most popular webcams

Product Price from** 1 Arlo Pro 3 VMS4240P (2pcs) $599 2 Eufy eufyCam 2C (2pcs) + HomeBase $454.50 3 Arlo Ultra VMS5340 (3pcs) $1,354.58 4 Eufy eufyCam (2pcs) + HomeBase $886.62 5. Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera 360 $69.95

**Cheapest price correct as of 9 August 2021

