Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

North Canterbury lines company leads COVID-19 vaccination initiative

Friday, 27 August 2021, 1:35 pm
Press Release: MainPower

North Canterbury lines company, MainPower, is taking a strong stance on getting its workforce vaccinated. If it reaches its target of 90% of its workforce fully vaccinated by 1 December 2021, the company will give a day of special leave to every full vaccinated employee.

“The ‘Take two for the team’ challenge is important as we are an essential service provider,” says MainPower Chief Executive, Andy Lester. “A single staff member contracting COVID-19 could not only be dire for that person and their family, but also could potentially impact our network of more than 42,000 customers.

“If we reach our goal by 1 December 2021, all fully vaccinated staff will receive one day of special leave to use in the next 12 months, as a thank you for doing their bit to help reduce the impact of COVID-19 and keeping our team and our community safe.

“We hope other businesses throughout the country will adopt this idea as this will be hugely beneficial for New Zealand.”

One of the largest employers in the North Canterbury region, MainPower is no stranger to employee wellbeing initiatives. Earlier this year it introduced another industry-leading initiative, offering its staff the opportunity to work nine day fortnight – with slightly longer working hours and a three day weekend every fortnight.

“These wellbeing initiatives are valued by our staff and are looked at within our industry as impressive and innovative ideas,” says Mr Lester.

MainPower is the first electricity industry company to offer COVID-19 vaccine incentives and nine day fortnights to its staff.

“Being an industry leader in this area gives us an edge in recruitment and better enables us to attract and retain people, who would be unable to find a similar level of flexibility and focus on well-being elsewhere. This is critical in today’s competitive labour market,” says General Manager People and Culture Sandra O’Donohue.

MainPower was recently recognised at the New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards – winning the Wellbeing category, which celebrates excellence in caring for employees.

The company’s core activity is maintaining the electricity distribution network in North Canterbury and it has continued attending to network faults throughout the current lockdown.

MainPower

Rangiora-based MainPower New Zealand Limited owns and operates the electricity network across North Canterbury, incorporating the Waimakariri, Hurunui and Kaikōura regions.

Our network delivers electricity to more than 65,000 customers via more than 5,000 kilometres of overhead lines and underground cables, across a geographical area of 11,180 square kilometres.

MainPower is a consumer owned company; the MainPower Trust holds the ownership of MainPower New Zealand Limited on behalf of the communities of North Canterbury and Kaikoura and for Qualifying Customers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MainPower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 