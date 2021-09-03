Lancom Technology Announces Appointment Of Phill Claxton As Chief Technology Officer

Lancom Technology, a software and technology provider serving Australia and New Zealand, has announced Phill Claxton has returned to the company as its new Chief Technology Officer.

In this role, Claxton will set the technical direction for the fast-growing company and take the lead on talent development with the goal of creating new, profitable products and services. The role is a member of the executive leadership team and plays an active part in defining and executing the company’s strategy.

Claxton re-joins Lancom Technology from HappyCo, a San Francisco based SaaS provider, where he was Vice President of Product & Growth. Previously with Lancom Technology between 2006-2015, Claxton co-founded DeskDirector, Lancom Technology’s service ticket SaaS product, before leaving to join IT Glue as their Chief Operating Officer.

Waruna Kirimetiyawa, Chief Executive of Lancom Technology said: “I’m really excited to welcome Phill back to Lancom Technology. His wealth of experience, deep technical knowledge and proven track record of innovation will be a significant value-add to both our customers and our company.”

Claxton brings with him more than 30 years of industry experience having also worked for five years in the UK for Omnicom Media Group.

Phill Claxton, Chief Technology Officer for Lancom Technology said: “It’s great to be back at Lancom Technology. I loved my time here previously and truly believe in our purpose of developing and managing technology to create leverage for our customers. Technology is a passion of mine and helping solve real world problems with software is where I like to focus. I’m excited to be able to do that at Lancom, it’s a perfect fit for me.”

