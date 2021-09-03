Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB extends support for business customers

Friday, 3 September 2021, 8:41 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB has today moved to waive debit card contactless merchant fees to support businesses trading through COVID-19 Alert Levels 3 and 4.

ASB's Executive General Manager for Business Banking Tim Deane says, "ASB is committed to backing our business customers through these uncertain times where, for many, cashflow is significantly restricted.

“While we are receiving fewer calls for financial support this time around, we’re pleased to be able to put more money in the hands of our business customers because we know every little bit of relief counts, especially at the moment."

Mr Deane encourages business customers who have concerns to give ASB a call.

“The financial wellbeing of our customers is top of mind for us and we are here to help them get through. We’ve reintroduced relief measures we had in place during previous lockdowns so businesses that need our support can take advantage of them quickly.”

More information about ASB’s support can be found on ASB’s website. The COVID-19 Stimulus & Support Finder on the ASB Business Hub can also help customers to identify government support packages available, and any relief they might be eligible for. The Business Hub features a range of useful business tips and ideas, too.

The ASB mobile banking app's Support Finder also provides information for business customers on COVID-19 government support packages they might be entitled to.

ASB will waive debit card contactless fees from until the end October at this stage.

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

