Ryman Healthcare appoints new Group CEO

Experienced retail leader Richard Umbers to join Ryman Healthcare in October

Richard Umbers has been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer at Ryman Healthcare, following an extensive global search.

Mr Umbers is an internationally experienced CEO with a background in leading large businesses.

His retail experience includes most recently Divisional Director of buying at supermarket retailer Kaufland in Germany, and CEO and managing director at retailer Myer in Australia. He also held senior roles at Woolworths in Australia and was managing director of Progressive Enterprises Ltd in New Zealand, now trading as Countdown supermarkets. Earlier in his career he held senior leadership roles with Australia Post and Aldi in Europe.

Mr Umbers will join Ryman in October, taking over from Gordon MacLeod, who signalled his intention to stand down earlier this year.

Ryman Healthcare Chair Dr David Kerr said Mr Umbers brings a wealth of experience in leading growth and innovation at large organisations with a strong customer focus.

“We are delighted to have secured Richard’s services and we believe he will be a great fit at Ryman.

“This is a special company with a strong culture and a team committed to the care and welfare of our residents. We believe Richard has the right mix of commercial and executive skills and qualities to continue to foster that culture and build on it to prepare Ryman for the enormous growth we see in the years ahead.’’

Mr Umbers is currently based in Melbourne and will join the Ryman team on October 25 and is looking forward to being based in Christchurch.

He said he was excited by the challenge.

“Ryman has established itself as a market leader in the sector, delivering the highest quality of care, and serving an ever-increasing need,’’ Mr Umbers said.

“I am excited to be able to join such a dynamic business at a time of rapid growth, and to lead Ryman in its next phase.”

Ryman is New Zealand’s largest retirement village operator and has been named the Most Trusted Brand in the sector seven times.

Ryman pioneered the model of integrated living and care in Australasia and opened its first village in Melbourne in 2014.

It has become the fastest growing newcomer in the Victorian market, with five operational villages and another seven in the development pipeline.

About Ryman: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and owns and operates 43 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. Ryman villages are home to 12,750 residents, and the company employs 6,300 staff.

