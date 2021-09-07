National Capital Reaches $30 Million In KiwiSaver Funds Under Advice

National Capital launched in 2018, ending that year with $173,00 KiwiSaver funds under their advice. Just a few years later, they’ve now reached a milestone of $30m funds under advice.

This means they’re well on track to reach their goal to provide 100% independent unbiased KiwiSaver advice to 1 million kiwis. National Capital attributes much of its growth to referrals from their existing client base, and expects this growth to accelerate.

“We expect to reach a hundred million of funds under advice soon. The amount of money we are advising on is simply a reflection on the number of Kiwis who are making an active and educated choice on how to invest their money,” says Clive Fernandes, director of National Capital.

“Word of mouth is very important to us, so we are thankful to our clients who are recommending us to friends and family. It’s reassuring to know that people are having more conversations about their finances with those around them and are making better decisions for themselves and their future by doing so, ” says Clive.

National Capital research now covers more than 200 KiwiSaver funds, including award-winning funds from Milford, Fisher and Booster. These funds are across thirteen different providers, another figure that keeps growing, giving KiwiSaver members more options in where to invest. Kiwis looking to see if they’re in the right fund can complete National Capital’s KiwiSaver HealthCheck.

Clients only need a few minutes to fill it out and answer questions to establish what their needs are and the amount of volatility they are prepared to endure in their KiwiSaver accounts, information National Capital advisers use to recommend the most appropriate fund and provider for the clients.

“We’re happy to see that many Kiwis are realising they have a choice in where their money is invested and are finding an accessible platform to seek advice from” says Clive. He also notes that the ease of the KiwiSaver HealthCheck is another important factor in their growth and that it encourages those who may not have thought to seek advice or explore their KiwiSaver options.

