Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Safety Warehouse warned about “The Drop” event

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

Greenback Ecommerce Limited trading as The Safety Warehouse (TSW) has been warned by the Commerce Commission for engaging in conduct that it considers was liable to mislead and likely to have breached the Fair Trading Act in its promotion of “The Drop” event held in Aotea Square, Auckland, on 5 December 2020.

In the Commission’s view TSW’s promotion of the event on social media platforms and its website was liable to mislead consumers by creating the impression that $100,000 in cash would be given away at the event, when in fact only a total of $3,600 of money was given away.

TSW encouraged consumers to sign up to attend the free event by promoting “The Drop” using phrases such as, “THE DROP $100K CASH GIVEAWAY”, “We’re dropping $100,000 in value from the sky in Aotea Square at 12pm on Saturday the 5th. Yes, ACTUAL MONEY will be flying from the sky” and “The Drop – 100K Live Cash Giveaway – Auckland”.

Around 1,600 people attended “The Drop” event. The Commission spoke to people who went to the event who said they were disappointed to discover that most of what was being given away was vouchers in the form of lookalike $5 notes when, as a result of the advertising they viewed, they were under the impression that $100,000 cash would be given away.

Commerce Commission Chair Anna Rawlings said, “Businesses have a responsibility to be upfront and clear about what they’re offering – they must not tell half-truths or provide information that is liable to mislead consumers. They should think carefully about how consumers will interpret the claims they make and what consumers will likely understand about them – even when it is done as part of a one-off publicity event which is free to attend”.

The Commission is satisfied that this was a one-off event and TSW has confirmed it does not intend to run this type of event in the future.

The warning letter has been published on the Commission’s case register.


Background

Warning letter
A warning explains the Commission’s opinion that the conduct at issue is likely to have breached the law. It is not a finding of non-compliance – only the Courts can decide whether a breach of the law has occurred.

The purpose of a warning letter is to inform the recipient of the Commission’s view that there has likely been a breach of the law, to suggest a change in the recipient’s behaviour and to encourage future compliance with the law.

The relevant law
Section 11 of the Fair Trading Act prohibits conduct in trade liable to mislead the public as to
the nature, characteristics, suitability for a purpose, or quantity of services.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>




Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>


OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 