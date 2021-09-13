Rental price indexes: August 2021

Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.

The Authority's report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator's tools and processes in response to the 9 August event...



Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise

Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors...





BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2

Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.

"Today's move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says...




