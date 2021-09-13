Rental price indexes: August 2021
Monthly change
In August 2021 compared with July 2021:
- the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.2 percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 0.6 percent.
Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages
The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>
Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>
BusinessNZ: Get Out And Support Local Business At L2
Buy New Zealand Made is urging Kiwis to make up for lost time and support struggling businesses in their region.
"Today’s move down alert levels will be met with a huge sigh of relief for some businesses owners outside Auckland," Executive Director Dane Ambler says... More>>
Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>
SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves
The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>
Reserve Bank: Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand departing in early 2022
Deputy Governor and General Manager Financial Stability Geoff Bascand will leave the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua in early 2022. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says Mr Bascand leaves with the Bank’s deep gratitude for his contribution to the Bank and the wider financial system... More>>