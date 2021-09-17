Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tegel Growers Association seeks collective bargaining

Friday, 17 September 2021, 9:06 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

New Zealand Tegel Growers Association seeks authorisation for its members to engage in collective bargaining with Tegel Foods

The Commerce Commission has received an application from the New Zealand Tegel Growers Association Incorporated (TGA) seeking authorisation on behalf of its members to collectively negotiate the terms and conditions of its members’ supply of chicken growing services to Tegel Foods Limited (Tegel). TGA seeks authorisation for a period of ten years.

TGA is an industry association. Its membership consists of three regional industry associations. The regional associations represent growers in the greater Auckland, Taranaki and Canterbury regions who supply chicken growing services to Tegel. In this way, TGA currently represents approximately 75 growers to Tegel.

Tegel is one of the largest chicken processors in New Zealand. It outsources its chicken growing requirements to contract growers located in close proximity to its three processing plants in Auckland, New Plymouth and Christchurch. Tegel provides the growers with day-old chicks to be reared according to certain specifications.

TGA considers that any lessening of competition as a result of its members collectively negotiating with Tegel would be outweighed by the public benefits that are likely to arise. According to TGA, these benefits include a likely reduction in the costs of negotiating the terms and conditions of supply and various efficiency benefits.

A public version of the authorisation application is available on the Commission’s case register.

Background

The Commission may grant authorisation under sections 58 or 65AA of the Commerce Act (the Act) for agreements that may otherwise breach the Act if it is satisfied that the agreement will in all the circumstances result, or be likely to result, in such a benefit to the public that the conduct should be permitted.

The Commission’s Authorisation Guidelines explain when anti-competitive agreements that may lessen competition will be authorised under section 58 of the Act, and our process for determining such authorisation applications.

The Commission’s Guidelines on Approach to Authorisations under the COVID-19 Response (Further Management Measures) Legislation Act explain when the Commission will authorise agreements that contain a cartel provision under Part 5 of the Act, and our process for determining such authorisation applications.

In 2017, the Commission granted authorisation to the Waikato - Bay of Plenty Chicken Growers Association Incorporated to collectively negotiate the terms and conditions of its members’ supply of chicken growing services to Inghams Enterprises (NZ) Pty Limited.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>


Statistics: Strong export growth narrows current account deficit to $3B

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 