New Contact Tracing Rules For Business

Businesses are required to display a NZ COVID Tracer QR code AND have an alternative way people can record their visit.

All people aged 12 and above must sign in and businesses have a responsibility to ensure this is happening. These new rules come into force from 11.59pm on Tuesday 14 September .

Following an updated Privacy Act in December 2020 the office of the Privacy Commissioner has indicated a paper-based visitor register is no longer an acceptable or compliant method of collecting data.

You must collect the following details; person's full name, contact phone number, date and time of the visit.

You shouldn't be collecting other information unless necessary, you should not allow people to see each other's details, and you need to store the data securely.

A suitable paper-based system as suggested by the office of the Privacy Commissioner is a 'ballot' style box at the business entry.

A technology-based system could be a sign-in app on a tablet, and we can help to that end. Every Employers Toolbox account has one of these built in free.

The free visitor portal app automatically reflects your registered business name, your logo and collects and securely stores all the minimum required information, reports and can purge data on demand. It is web-based and supports any modern device with internet access.

Get your Employers Toolbox account now and ensure your business is compliant with the new contract tracing laws.

