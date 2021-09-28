Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Build2 Have Added A 13 Tonne Excavator To Their Fleet

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 10:08 am
Press Release: Build2 Construction

Over the years, Build2 has carved itself a stellar reputation for its retaining wall, concrete foundation earthworks, and excavation services. They have become known for their no-nonsense approach to pulling up their sleeves and getting the job done with fast and efficient work delivered to the timelines they promise. It comes as no surprise then that construction projects of various sizes and complexities are looking to incorporate Build2’s services to keep their projects running smoothly.

With an increase in demand, Build2 has invested heavily into their equipment in order to maintain the high-quality service they’ve become known for. The expansion of Build2 as a company means that they have added a significant upgrade to their arsenal - a 13-tonne excavator to increase the scale of the work Build2 is capable of while never decreasing the high-quality workmanship and efficiency they have become known for.

From foundations to earthworks, Build2 has had a company ethos to take advantage of the latest innovation in the construction industry. The building company sees it as a long-term investment to stay ahead of the curve and always be able to offer market-leading solutions to their clients. With the aforementioned increase in demand, it became clear that a larger excavator would provide an immense amount of value to the projects on the company's horizon. With this in mind, Build2 would like to introduce the latest addition to our high-end tools and equipment - the Hitachi ZX135-5.

The Hitachi ZX135-5 is a state-of-the-art 13-tonne excavator that is a complete game-changer. The Hitachi ZX135-5 Is designed specifically around the ability to increase productivity on the worksite while simultaneously reducing the impact its use has on the environment. The innovations in its design allow it to be used with lower fuel consumption while producing higher productivity compared to its competitors. These powerful and innovative features mean that the excavator never compromises on efficiency and sustainability, creating a safer and pleasant working environment.

The Hitachi ZX135-5 is equipped with a low emission engine, and its HIOSIII hydraulic system can be operated in a range of different modes to have control over its fuel consumption without ever slowing productivity. This includes an ECO mode that reduces fuel consumption by 19% and a PWR mode for when productivity really needs to ramp up!

The excavator is designed to take on a wide variety of worksites and its relatively compact size makes it a prime candidate for jobs with limited space but still requires a powerhouse to get the job done. This means tight driveways, roads, and urban construction projects can easily be navigated around. This increased operating efficiency is thanks in part to the Hitachi ZX135-5 having minimum upfront and rear protrusions, allowing it to squeeze into tight spaces that conventional models of its size would be unable to get into.

While a smaller footprint and fuel efficiency are great, what about the excavator's performance? Well on that front, the Hitachi ZX135-5 definitely does not disappoint. A major factor in the success of a construction project is the efficiency and productivity of your equipment. You can have all the eco-friendly features in the world, but if the machine can’t get the job done it is worthless. But this excavator packs a punch. It features a hydraulic boosting system that allows the arm roll-in speed to increase in instances where the load is relatively low. This is complimented by Hitachi’s well-known power boost feature, an industry-standard to deliver an increased enhanced level of lifting power and excavating performance. The excavator's adaptability is further increased by the wide array of attachments supported by the system, meaning that any excavation problem your project may have, the Hitachi ZX135-5 has a solution.

With the Hitachi ZX135-5 13 tonne excavator joining the lineup of impressively powerful tools and equipment offered by Build2, the company is looking forwards to increasing the speed and efficiency of its high-quality work. The Auckland-based construction company continues to up its game in the innovative tools and value it can offer to its clients.

It isn’t only its equipment that Build2 is looking to increase. With the expansion of the company, they are also on the search for a new member to join the team. The company is currently looking for a full-time excavator for the Hitachi ZX135-5 13 tonne excavator. The right applicant will need to have experience completing residential site excavations, drilling and final trim.

Applicants must

  • Be punctual
  • Able to pass a drug test
  • Have great attention to detail
  • Work well in a team with good communication skills.


Pay rate and a late model vehicle will be dependent on experience. This is an awesome opportunity to join a growing company with a great team and culture.

Whether investing in equipment or personnel, Build2 has an ongoing commitment to offer high-quality excavation services. The company is renowned for its work installing retaining walls and concrete foundations and is confident that with the inclusion of this brand new 13-tonne excavator they will be able to continue to exceed their customer’s expectations.

If you’re interested in joining Build2 or are looking for innovative earthworks, concrete foundation, and retaining wall services, get in contact with Jamie and the team at Build2 today!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Build2 Construction on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>

Westpac: Catherine Mcgrath Appointed New Zealand CEO

Westpac Group CEO Peter King and the Westpac New Zealand Board today announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath as Chief Executive Officer, Westpac New Zealand... More>>


Amazon: AWS To Open Data Centres In New Zealand

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch... More>>

ALSO:



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 