Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Finalists Announced For The ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards 2024

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 9:37 am
Press Release: ExportNZ

Wellington, New Zealand

ExportNZ is proud to announce the finalists for this year’s ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards.

"This is the only dedicated Export Awards in the Central North Island, stretching from Whanganui to the Wellington Region" says Aaron McLeigh, ExportNZ Senior Relationship Manager for Wellington. "Our exporters are the heroes of our nation’s economy, and the ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards are all about hearing the stories of these remarkable finalists. Their dedication and resilience have not only strengthened Aotearoa New Zealand’s reputation beyond its borders but have also fuelled our growth and prosperity."

The Export Awards are judged by a panel of experienced exporting specialists drawn from ExportNZ, NZTE and ASB with combined exporting experience of over 80 years.

McLeigh noted "The judges have been full of praise for the finalists they have interviewed, noting their tenacity and resilience in facing challenges head-on-supply chain disruptions, market fluctuations, and global uncertainties - yet they’ve adapted, innovated, and persevered. Each finalist represents a story of determination and success, and we can’t wait to celebrate them all and crown the Exporter of the Year at the awards dinner at Parliament in June."

11 Finalists Across Four Categories

The finalists represent a diverse range of exporters across four categories:

Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence Best Emerging Business:

  • Zerode Bikes
  • Arcanum AI
  • Waitoa Beer
  • Lane Street Studios
  • Nil Products
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

CentrePort Wellington Best Established Business:

  • Macauley Metals
  • AROTEC Diagnostics
  • Snorkel NZ Limited

ContainerCo Excellence in Sustainability:

  • Evolve Outdoors Group
  • EPI Interactive
  • Nil Products

Wellington Airport Excellence in Innovation:

  • Zerode Bikes
  • EPI Interactive
  • Undermaps
  • Arcanum AI

Gala Dinner and Winners Announcement

The winners in each category will be revealed during the upcoming Gala Dinner on June 6, held at the Banquet Hall, Parliament. Tickets for the event are available for purchase here: ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards 2024 | ExportNZ

About ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards: The ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards recognise and honour the remarkable work of exporters in the Central North Island, showcasing their contributions to New Zealand’s global reputation. Now in its 8 th year, the awards provide a vital role in celebrating success and fostering growth in the export sector.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ExportNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 