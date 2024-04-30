Finalists Announced For The ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards 2024

Wellington, New Zealand

ExportNZ is proud to announce the finalists for this year’s ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards.

"This is the only dedicated Export Awards in the Central North Island, stretching from Whanganui to the Wellington Region" says Aaron McLeigh, ExportNZ Senior Relationship Manager for Wellington. "Our exporters are the heroes of our nation’s economy, and the ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards are all about hearing the stories of these remarkable finalists. Their dedication and resilience have not only strengthened Aotearoa New Zealand’s reputation beyond its borders but have also fuelled our growth and prosperity."

The Export Awards are judged by a panel of experienced exporting specialists drawn from ExportNZ, NZTE and ASB with combined exporting experience of over 80 years.

McLeigh noted "The judges have been full of praise for the finalists they have interviewed, noting their tenacity and resilience in facing challenges head-on-supply chain disruptions, market fluctuations, and global uncertainties - yet they’ve adapted, innovated, and persevered. Each finalist represents a story of determination and success, and we can’t wait to celebrate them all and crown the Exporter of the Year at the awards dinner at Parliament in June."

11 Finalists Across Four Categories

The finalists represent a diverse range of exporters across four categories:

Southeast Asia Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence Best Emerging Business:

Zerode Bikes

Arcanum AI

Waitoa Beer

Lane Street Studios

Nil Products

CentrePort Wellington Best Established Business:

Macauley Metals

AROTEC Diagnostics

Snorkel NZ Limited

ContainerCo Excellence in Sustainability:

Evolve Outdoors Group

EPI Interactive

Nil Products

Wellington Airport Excellence in Innovation:

Zerode Bikes

EPI Interactive

Undermaps

Arcanum AI

Gala Dinner and Winners Announcement

The winners in each category will be revealed during the upcoming Gala Dinner on June 6, held at the Banquet Hall, Parliament. Tickets for the event are available for purchase here: ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards 2024 | ExportNZ

About ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards: The ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards recognise and honour the remarkable work of exporters in the Central North Island, showcasing their contributions to New Zealand’s global reputation. Now in its 8 th year, the awards provide a vital role in celebrating success and fostering growth in the export sector.

