Fidelity Life Boosts IT End-user Experience And Productivity With Spark ServiceFlex

Fidelity Life and Spark today announced the successful implementation of the leading life insurer’s IT service management (ITSM) solution. The project is part of a business-wide transformation underpinned by significant technology investment to elevate the digital experience for Fidelity Life’s customers, advisers, and people.

Spark's ServiceFlex, powered by ServiceNow, delivers a turn-key omni-channel experience, including a 24/7 IT service desk, digital service portal, and an end-to-end view of IT service quality.

The previous managed service desk model at Fidelity Life was limited by legacy tooling, outdated service management practices, and a narrow view of service quality. This resulted in lost productivity, lack of visibility, limited insights, inefficiency, and high costs.

The ServiceFlex solution went live in just seven weeks and the results are significant. 97 per cent of service desk calls are answered within 20 seconds; contact points per ticket have reduced by 20 per cent; and the mean time to resolve incidents and to fulfil service requests has halved.

Andrew Haycock, Fidelity Life’s Head of Technology attributes these successes to the underlying technology framework and actionable insights provided by the service portal. “We want to ensure our technology can help make it easier for our people to do their jobs. When services are disrupted, or we've made ourselves hard to do business with, or users don't know how to get what they need, that friction impedes them from doing their jobs effectively.

"It was important for us to deliver exceptional experiences and help to make Fidelity Life a great place to work. With Spark and ServiceFlex, we can act strategically to remove friction and unlock that lost productivity trapped within IT service delivery.”

Penny White, Spark General Manager Technology Services and Customer says the project with Fidelity Life demonstrates Spark's commitment to supporting its customers through business transformation and unlock a seamless ITSM experience with an all-in-one management solution.

"We're proud to be working with Fidelity Life and to have played a role in their ITSM transformation," says Penny. "What sets ServiceFlex apart is the move from purely looking at raw metrics to looking at the bigger picture, providing our customers with insights through key performance indicators (KPIs) in interactive charts and graphs that measure end-to-end user experience. This creates a more collaborative partnership with our customers such as Fidelity Life as we work with them to improve overall customer experience and evolve our services together according to their business needs."

