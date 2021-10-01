Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spot-light Systems Acquired By NEP Live Events Division

Friday, 1 October 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Big Picture NZ

Big Picture New Zealand today announced the acquisition of Spot-light Systems by parent company NEP Group, the leading technology partner for content creators around the globe. Headquartered in Auckland, Spot-light Systems is a lighting production and design company servicing live events, corporate communications, and broadcast sectors with an outstanding reputation for smart delivery.

The deal strengthens NEP’s Live Events business in New Zealand by adding lighting assets and capabilities to Big Picture’s strong offering in the region.

Big Picture continues its success as the leading video solutions provider in the region, with its array of cutting-edge technology in camera systems, media servers, projection and LED displays, serving the live events, broadcast, corporate and virtual production sectors.

“By combining Spot-light Systems with Big Picture we are able to provide a comprehensive video and lighting solution for our clients” commented Joe Bonanno, CEO of Big Picture “This is the natural next step for Big Picture New Zealand”.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with Spot-light Systems, dating back ten years and often working on the same projects” Paul Carppe, General Manager of Big Picture New Zealand, added.

“Big Picture shares a similar culture and commitment to that of Spot-light Systems. This partnership will ensure both companies will evolve into the future with a broader client reach. Our aim is to continue to provide exceptional service to our customers and be at the forefront of live event and broadcast technology innovation,” said Benjimen Cooper, Founder of Spot-light Systems.

Simon Garrett broadens his role at Big Picture as Head of Broadcast and special events Lighting, supported by Matt Tong. Spot-light Systems will continue to operate as usual. Ben Cooper and Alex Oldham along with their core contractors will remain at Woodson Place. “Big Picture’s technology, resources and expertise complement Spot-light Systems and position us to better meet the needs of an evolving event landscape.” Simon commented.

To learn more about Big Picture’s range of video and lighting solutions, visit bigpicture.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Big Picture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Consults On The Future Of Money
“Commercial banks, the wider cash industry and Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank) need to seize opportunities and innovate to ensure that the cash, money and ways to pay continue to serve New Zealanders’ needs,” says Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby following the release of two issues papers today for public consultation... More>>

Tourism Industry Aotearoa: Border Levy Increase Disappoints Tourism Industry

Tourism Industry Aotearoa says tourism operators will be dismayed that the cost is to go up for all travellers crossing New Zealand’s borders from 1 December. The New Zealand Customs Service and the Ministry for Primary Industries are significantly increasing the border processing levy (BPL). From 1 December... More>>



Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>




Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>

Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 