Blues Launch Innovative App To Better Communicate With Business Partners

The Blues believe they have the answer of how to keep their corporate and commercial partners fully informed in a timely and practicable fashion without clogging their inboxes.

They are proud to be the first rugby union club in New Zealand to partner with international company Bundeling who have developed a global sports platform that will provide a one-stop shop for all information on the Blues.

The Bundeling software platform will offer partners all Blues information in one simple app that will include news, competitions and event updates in a timely fashion.

A major benefit is that the app will link Blues partners with profiles on corporate partner businesses and key personnel. This will enable them to interact and network in a safe and secure electronic environment.

The Blues have signed a three-year deal with the Dutch company that developed the app which is already being used by leading sports clubs including Wasps Rugby, PSV Eindhoven, Bologna FC, and Adelaide United.

“We know that our partners want to keep abreast of information in a timely fashion and we felt that there is a need to elevate our communications above regular correspondence,” said Blues GM Commercial, Todd Hewitt.

“We want to keep them informed of everything happening at our club, but appreciate that they are busy people with busy lives. Too many emails or messages can prove extraneous to the point that you do not have the time to read them.

“Bundeling gives us a chance to speak directly to partners through push notifications and bulletins but more importantly, it enables partners to communicate directly with one another, strengthening our B2B network and collaboration opportunities.”

Bundeling Business Developer Gard Valckx said: “We are excited to start this journey by developing a Blues business app that will be a one-stop-shop for the Blues and all partners regarding communication, information, and instant access to the business network.

“It allows the Blues to connect like-minded partners in New Zealand to network, collaborate and create more value in the coming years. This is a significant step forward for everyone involved, and we are more than happy to kick this partnership off.”

The Blues has already received positive feedback from early discussions with partners, with plans to have the app up and running for the 2022 season.

