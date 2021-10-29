Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Christchurch Entrepreneur Has Just 6 Days Remaining To Reach Her Crowdfunding Target Of $25,000

Friday, 29 October 2021, 6:33 am
Press Release: Narrative Campaigns

On a mission to expand her brownie business for good

Three weeks ago, Christchurch entrepreneur Hannah Airey launched her PledgeMe crowdfunding campaign in order to expand her deliciously successful start-up, Badass Brownies, and start to build her business around supporting disenfranchised women in her community. Today, with 6 days left on the campaign, Hannah has just under $20,000 left to raise and she needs your help to get across the finish line.

Hannah Airey is the ultimate example of strength and perseverance.

In 2007, Hannah hit rock bottom. The end of a dysfunctional relationship led to the loss of her business, income and home, and she was left on a sole parent benefit with two very young children.

“During that time I lost my confidence. I felt completely isolated but I found ways in which to support my wellbeing,” Hannah says. “This led to a career path in wellness and I was fortunate enough to train with leaders in their fields such as, Nic Marks (the mastermind behind the Five Ways to Wellbeing), Wim Hof (Wim Hof Method) and Dr Kataria (Laughter Yoga).“

Fast forward to 2020 and, like many, Hannah’s income was sucker-punched by the COVID-19 lockdown, leaving her empty-handed yet again.

However, it was through this unfortunate series of events and Hannah’s determination that the concept for Badass Brownies was born.

Today, Badass Brownies bakes ridiculously delicious brownies for chocolate lovers with or without dietary requirements. They boast a wide range of unique flavours, from orange and chilli brownies to spiced chai brownies to a crowd favourite; blondies. And Badass brownies certainly don’t discriminate, catering to those with intolerances, allergies, and sensitivities (dairy-free, gluten-free, egg-free, nut-free, vegan, sugar-free/low carb/keto) so that everyone can release their inner ‘chocoholic’.

Not only do Badass Brownies produce delicious low allergen chocolate brownies in a wide variety of flavours for the masses, but they aim to provide a programme for women seeking work experience to help them secure a job, one brownie at a time. This programme will allow the participants to work in different aspects of the business and will also include various wellbeing tools to help support them along the way.

However, getting a business off the ground is not easy. Currently, Badass Brownies are operating out of a number of farmers markets, and they need to increase their capacity to grow the business. This is why they have turned to the community and are crowdfunding in order to make their food truck trailer a permanent part of their business.

“By increasing our ability to be more mobile, we'll be able to serve customers across more locations and meet the city's appetite for low allergen goodness! The truck is like a stepping stone; it enables us to build our brand, raise capital and ultimately achieve our goal of helping women in need of a career.”

In July 2021, Hannah received an award for Best Market Potential from the Ministry of Social Development and ChristchurchNZ who ran the Start Me Up Accelerator Programme, delivered by Ministry of Awesome, ThincLab and Prosper Coaching. Another organisation that played a key supporting role in the programme is the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

With just 6 days left on her PledgeMe crowdfunding campaign, Hannah has $20K left to raise in order to carry out her goal of inspiring the next league of brownie superheroes to try working in an industry they may not have considered before.

By pledging towards this project, you are helping to contribute towards this bigger picture goal. You can help Badass Brownies to support these women to take control of their own destinies and write their own stories, just as Hannah has done.

PledgeMe is all or nothing, so if you want to support an inspiring business woman kicking her goals for the better of the community, visit her PledgeMe page and join the Badass tribe today.

https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/7062-badass-brownies-chocolate-brownies-with-a-social-conscience

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Narrative Campaigns on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Auckland: Quarterly Update: Rents Stable During Third Quarter

The average weekly rent for a home in Auckland moved less than $1 during the third quarter, ending 30 September at $606.25, according to data from more than 16,000 rental properties managed by Barfoot & Thompson... More>>



Electricity Authority: Review Of Competition In The Wholesale Electricity Market Raises Questions
In March 2021 the Electricity Authority announced it would conduct a review into competition in the wholesale electricity market. The period of the review covers the sustained elevated electricity prices since an unplanned outage at the Pohokura gas facility in Spring 2018... More>>


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 