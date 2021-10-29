Christchurch Entrepreneur Has Just 6 Days Remaining To Reach Her Crowdfunding Target Of $25,000

On a mission to expand her brownie business for good

Three weeks ago, Christchurch entrepreneur Hannah Airey launched her PledgeMe crowdfunding campaign in order to expand her deliciously successful start-up, Badass Brownies, and start to build her business around supporting disenfranchised women in her community. Today, with 6 days left on the campaign, Hannah has just under $20,000 left to raise and she needs your help to get across the finish line.

Hannah Airey is the ultimate example of strength and perseverance.

In 2007, Hannah hit rock bottom. The end of a dysfunctional relationship led to the loss of her business, income and home, and she was left on a sole parent benefit with two very young children.

“During that time I lost my confidence. I felt completely isolated but I found ways in which to support my wellbeing,” Hannah says. “This led to a career path in wellness and I was fortunate enough to train with leaders in their fields such as, Nic Marks (the mastermind behind the Five Ways to Wellbeing), Wim Hof (Wim Hof Method) and Dr Kataria (Laughter Yoga).“

Fast forward to 2020 and, like many, Hannah’s income was sucker-punched by the COVID-19 lockdown, leaving her empty-handed yet again.

However, it was through this unfortunate series of events and Hannah’s determination that the concept for Badass Brownies was born.

Today, Badass Brownies bakes ridiculously delicious brownies for chocolate lovers with or without dietary requirements. They boast a wide range of unique flavours, from orange and chilli brownies to spiced chai brownies to a crowd favourite; blondies. And Badass brownies certainly don’t discriminate, catering to those with intolerances, allergies, and sensitivities (dairy-free, gluten-free, egg-free, nut-free, vegan, sugar-free/low carb/keto) so that everyone can release their inner ‘chocoholic’.

Not only do Badass Brownies produce delicious low allergen chocolate brownies in a wide variety of flavours for the masses, but they aim to provide a programme for women seeking work experience to help them secure a job, one brownie at a time. This programme will allow the participants to work in different aspects of the business and will also include various wellbeing tools to help support them along the way.

However, getting a business off the ground is not easy. Currently, Badass Brownies are operating out of a number of farmers markets, and they need to increase their capacity to grow the business. This is why they have turned to the community and are crowdfunding in order to make their food truck trailer a permanent part of their business.

“By increasing our ability to be more mobile, we'll be able to serve customers across more locations and meet the city's appetite for low allergen goodness! The truck is like a stepping stone; it enables us to build our brand, raise capital and ultimately achieve our goal of helping women in need of a career.”

In July 2021, Hannah received an award for Best Market Potential from the Ministry of Social Development and ChristchurchNZ who ran the Start Me Up Accelerator Programme, delivered by Ministry of Awesome, ThincLab and Prosper Coaching. Another organisation that played a key supporting role in the programme is the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

With just 6 days left on her PledgeMe crowdfunding campaign, Hannah has $20K left to raise in order to carry out her goal of inspiring the next league of brownie superheroes to try working in an industry they may not have considered before.

By pledging towards this project, you are helping to contribute towards this bigger picture goal. You can help Badass Brownies to support these women to take control of their own destinies and write their own stories, just as Hannah has done.

PledgeMe is all or nothing, so if you want to support an inspiring business woman kicking her goals for the better of the community, visit her PledgeMe page and join the Badass tribe today.

https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/7062-badass-brownies-chocolate-brownies-with-a-social-conscience

© Scoop Media

