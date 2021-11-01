Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Monkeys Aotearoa Appoints Creative Directors Christie Cooper & James Conner

Monday, 1 November 2021, 8:49 am
Press Release: The Monkeys Aotearoa

Strengthening the creative department with a further 6 hires

Creative Team

The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Interactive, is pleased to announce the arrival of renowned creative directors Christie Cooper and James Conner.

Cooper and Conner first teamed up in 2008, spending their time at DDB Aotearoa and Colenso BBDO, where they worked on a diverse array of clients and discovered their passion for projects that leave the world in a better place.

During this time, they played a part in bringing to life award-winning campaigns, and along the way, helped open New Zealand’s first shelter for pets affected by domestic violence, pulled off a Reverse April Fools for BMW, combined New Zealand and Japan for Tokyo Dry, and broadcast the first-ever live free-diving event from 102 meters underwater for Steinlager Pure.
 

Set to further bolster the creative department, they are joined by senior copywriter Simone Louis and senior art director Emily Osbourne. The award-winning creatives first worked together at TBWA where they made a typeface for Melanoma NZ and told the story of a woman looking for the one, for Bumble. Between them, they have worked at top agencies including The Monkeys Sydney, Colenso BBDO, DDB Aotearoa and TBWA.
 

Adding further firepower is junior copywriter Arron Sharma and junior art director Susannah O’hUadhaigh, along with senior designer Lucinda Fortescue-Hansen and new head of integrated production, Rosie Grayson.
 

Returning home to New Zealand after six years abroad, working at The Monkeys Sydney, and in London, Fortescue-Hansen has tinkered on brands including Telstra, NRMA Insurance, Blackmores, Berlei, P&O Cruises, New Zealand Red Cross and TVNZ. She is passionate about the environment and how designers can integrate sustainability into every project.
 

Grayson joins with over 15 years production experience at agencies including Mojo, DDB Aotearoa and adam&eve in the UK, where she worked on multimillion pound global campaigns for EA Sports, John Lewis, VW, International Red Cross and more. She is excited to be back home in Auckland.
 

The Monkeys Aotearoa Chief Creative Officer, Damon Stapleton, says: “I am incredibly proud to welcome these fine people to The Monkeys Aotearoa. I know how talented they are and the brilliant kind of work they can create. Add to that the ingredients of kindness, dedication and fun, and I think we have a winning recipe.”

