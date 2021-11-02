Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ormiston Town Centre New Store Openings In The Pipeline

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 8:38 am
Press Release: Ormiston Town Centre

A new Postie, Christies, Novo Shoes and eleven other fashion, accessories, beauty and food & beverage stores are on-track for pre-Christmas openings as Ormiston Town Centre continues to build on its offering as South-East Auckland’s newest retail, dining and entertainment destination.

Todd Property Group Development Manager Sean Leonard says that after opening in March this year, and despite COVID-related complications, interest in Ormiston Town Centre has been consistent from international and locally owned retail operators.

“We have a strong pipeline of store openings over the next six months. When we are able to meaningfully open our doors again the Ormiston community can expect a lot more to see and do with a broader footwear, women’s fashion, cosmetics and accessories offering complementing our established mix,” said Leonard.

Although Ormiston Town Centre’s essential operators were able to trade at Lockdown Level 4, store fitouts were put on hold until Level 3. Currently works are underway to open 22 more premises between November and early February including a vet, dentist, laundromat, real estate agency and childcare.

“We remained open throughout the recent Level 4 Lockdown for our essential service operators, Pak’nSAVE, New World and Life Pharmacy, and with the change to Level 3 Lockdown many of our retailers can be open for Click and Collect or takeaways.

“It’s been a challenging time for the whole Ormiston Town Centre community, and we look forward to the end of Level 3 Lockdown so that we can welcome back more of our tenants and customers,” said Leonard.

Postie’s National Retail Manager, Paul Webber says that plans to open before Christmas are going well, and that the apparel brand looks forward to being part of Ormiston, and the important Christmas trade.

“We are tracking well to open in time for Christmas shopping and will hopefully be able to welcome customers into our new store on opening,” says Webber.

Upcoming openings and new store information can be found at www.ormistontowncentre.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ormiston Town Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Mortgages: Tightening Of Credit Availability Making It Tougher For Home Buyers To Get Loans – Survey

Those in the market to buy a new home may have a tougher time getting a mortgage approved, a latest mortgage survey shows. Feedback from an October survey of 60 nationwide mortgage advisers by Tony Alexander and mortgages.co.nz shows banks are still willing to lend money – but their assessment of how much money can be borrowed is getting tougher... More>>


IAG: New Zealand’s Largest General Insurer Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination Measures
New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (which encompasses insurers AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) has introduced a range of new COVID-19 health and safety measures to help protect its people, customers and the wider community... More>>


NIWA: Seasonal Climate Outlook
Below normal rainfall, particularly in the South Island and western North Island. Near normal in the north and east of the North Island. The risk for Pacific tropical cyclones is elevated. Occasional heavy rainfall and possible flooding, particularly in the northern and eastern North Island... More>>



Westpac NZ: Announces Solid Financial Result
Strong momentum in the economy has contributed to a solid full year financial result for Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ). Acting Chief Executive Simon Power said COVID-19 was causing significant strain and uncertainty for parts of the community but economic activity in the year leading up to the latest outbreak had been very strong... More>>


Statistics: Job Growth Slows In September
Filled job numbers continued to rise in September 2021, although at a slower rate than recent months, rising 0.3 percent, Stats NZ said today. The seasonally adjusted count of filled jobs reached a new high of 2.28 million jobs in September 2021... More>>


LAWA: New Zealand Lakes Are Diverse In Their Condition And Type

Freshwater scientists have come together through the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project to summarise the condition of New Zealand’s monitored lakes. They have found a varied picture of lake condition... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 