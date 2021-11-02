Ormiston Town Centre New Store Openings In The Pipeline

A new Postie, Christies, Novo Shoes and eleven other fashion, accessories, beauty and food & beverage stores are on-track for pre-Christmas openings as Ormiston Town Centre continues to build on its offering as South-East Auckland’s newest retail, dining and entertainment destination.

Todd Property Group Development Manager Sean Leonard says that after opening in March this year, and despite COVID-related complications, interest in Ormiston Town Centre has been consistent from international and locally owned retail operators.

“We have a strong pipeline of store openings over the next six months. When we are able to meaningfully open our doors again the Ormiston community can expect a lot more to see and do with a broader footwear, women’s fashion, cosmetics and accessories offering complementing our established mix,” said Leonard.

Although Ormiston Town Centre’s essential operators were able to trade at Lockdown Level 4, store fitouts were put on hold until Level 3. Currently works are underway to open 22 more premises between November and early February including a vet, dentist, laundromat, real estate agency and childcare.

“We remained open throughout the recent Level 4 Lockdown for our essential service operators, Pak’nSAVE, New World and Life Pharmacy, and with the change to Level 3 Lockdown many of our retailers can be open for Click and Collect or takeaways.

“It’s been a challenging time for the whole Ormiston Town Centre community, and we look forward to the end of Level 3 Lockdown so that we can welcome back more of our tenants and customers,” said Leonard.

Postie’s National Retail Manager, Paul Webber says that plans to open before Christmas are going well, and that the apparel brand looks forward to being part of Ormiston, and the important Christmas trade.

“We are tracking well to open in time for Christmas shopping and will hopefully be able to welcome customers into our new store on opening,” says Webber.

Upcoming openings and new store information can be found at www.ormistontowncentre.co.nz.

