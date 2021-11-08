Food Producers Come Together For Taranaki Summer Pop-up

More than 20 premium Taranaki food and beverage producers are coming together to showcase their products in one place this summer.

The Taste of Taranaki Pop-up in Eltham, the home of New Zealand’s first cheese exports and continued innovation (and more), opens to the public this Friday, featuring foods and beverages from local producers which are available to purchase at the pop-up until the end of January.

The pop-up is a collaboration between Venture Taranaki and South Taranaki District Council. Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland says it presents a unique opportunity for both local food producers and shoppers.

"Taranaki is full of producers making delicious products and we have identified the opportunity to showcase this during the peak of summer. The Taste of Taranaki Pop-up will bring a new level of awareness to the strength and diversity the region has in producing food and beverages, among both locals and the influx of visitors we get over the summer months. The pop-up celebrates our food and beverage strengths and provides an ideal opportunity to get your Taranaki-made food products or Christmas foodie gifts from one central location."

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon says there’s a cumulative benefit in bringing producers together, both for themselves and those in the community.

"People already know Eltham is the home of cheese in New Zealand, but this is about more than that. It’s great to have a shop that showcases all sorts of great local foods from all around the region. Allowing them to come together and be accessible will hopefully make experiencing the best, locally, even easier."

With fruit and vegetables, baking, honey, chocolate, snacks and more, plus coffee, food trucks and live music on weekends, the pop-up is set to be an exciting new retail addition to South Taranaki over the summer months.

"We encourage everyone to add Eltham to their list of places to visit this summer to support the Pop-Up, along with everything else this great town has to offer," says Justine.

Eltham boasts vintage and retro-shopping, an eclectic art scene, historical buildings, and the gateway to the award-winning Lake Rotokare Scenic Reserve.

"The pop-up is just another reason to plan a day out and about in our amazing region," adds Justine.

"It’s a great initiative to get so many local products in one room and present that to visitors and locals who may be unaware of all the local food products we have here," says NZ Quinoa Company co-owner Hamish Dunlop. "To showcase it in one shop is a really cool idea."

"Eltham is a hip little town where lots of people stop off to have a nosey around," says Mister K co-owner Lisa Ratahi. "I’m stoked to be part of a shop where we can be amongst all the other foodies and make it easy for people to support local."

"It’s amazing to be able to showcase the wonderful things that are created in Taranaki," says Eltham Honey co-owner Sonia Bluett. "There is a wealth of stuff here."

"We’re delighted to be part of this," says Michelle Powell from Munch and Bloom. "The highlight for visitors is that because we grow local, seasonal produce, the selection will vary each week."

"Right now, our strawberries are abundant. As we move into warmer weather we’ll add courgettes, eggplant, capsicums, watermelon, and other summer produce. It’s a wonderful reason to come and see what’s new each week."

The Taste of Taranaki Pop-Up will run from November 12 to January 30, 2022. Usual opening days will be Thursday-Sunday, 9am-4pm, and will include special opening times over the Christmas and New Year period.

Details:

Taste of Taranaki Pop-up

183 High Street Eltham

12 November - 30 January

Open Thursday to Sunday, 9am to 4pm

Taste of Taranaki Pop-up Vendors

-New Zealand Quinoa Company

Pioneering farmers Kate and Hamish Dunlop grow sustainable quinoa, providing you with the ancient superfood from their South Taranaki paddock straight to your plate. Quinoa is sustainably farmed, spray-free, requires no irrigation, and (most importantly) is both delicious and nutritious!

-Mister K

Founded by two Hāwera mums, Mister K crackers are wholesome, healthy and tasty. Gourmet, low-carb crackers are made from high quality ingredients and come in three great flavours. Perfect in lunchboxes, on platters and anywhere in between.

-Baked by Blanche

A Hāwera based family-owned-and -operated business that’s dedicated to using the finest all-natural ingredients, mostly sourced right here in New Zealand, to produce incredibly delicious loaves of bread, doughnuts and pastries.

-Eltham Honey

Eltham Honey has been perfecting their rich blend of Clover, Bush Blend and Mānuka honey for more than 50 years. As well as their long-standing favourites, try some decadent comb honey, straight from the hive.

-Krakin Chillies

Kraken Chillies offer hot sauce that’s perfect for any occasion, with creative flavours to satisfy all palates. There’s a great variety of hot sauce for dipping, to add a bit of kick in your cooking or even just something extra on your chips.

-Giles Chocolatier

Giles Chocolatier has handcrafted, authentic chocolate delights. Each batch of artisan truffles, chocolate bars and other treats is a little different from the last, but they all come with the same mouth-watering chocolatey goodness!

-Magic T

Magic T blends real dried herbs into all manner of tasty, healthy brews that can be enjoyed hot or cold. There are premium teas with organic ingredients like lavender, peppermint, cinnamon, hibiscus and more, with no additives and no preservatives.

-Eulene's Cottage Baking

Who said gluten or allergy-free foods had to be boring? Eulene’s Cottage Baking brings you the best bits from home baking, without any nasties. Cupcakes, cheesecakes, fudges make for small sweet treats, or impressive family desserts.

-Blue Petal

Under the shadow of Mt. Taranaki comes some of the best herbal produce in the region. Blue Petal has naturally produced herbal seasoning, honey and cider vinegar to add great organic flavours to all sorts of home cooking goodness.

-Bees R Us

Taste the difference between real honey and the rest, with Bees R Us honey coming straight from the beekeeper. Get their popular clover blends or even a stunning beeswax candle. For connoisseurs, keep an eye out for the variety gift pack too!

-Bout Time Brownies

Bout Time Brownies have homemade brownies the way they should be. With classic, raspberry and salted caramel flavours, these fudgy, decadent brownies are sure to be a hit.

-Bratwurst Bros

Bratwurst Bros mix Germany’s love of good, honest food and New Zealand’s freshest ingredients to create the ultimate sausage. Plus, with European-style streaky bacon and cheeky chicken, this week’s meat supply is sorted!

-Munch and Bloom

From the people behind Crazy Pumpkin come Munch and Bloom. Get fresh Taranaki fruit and vegetables to match the season - strawberries, courgettes, watermelons, capsicums...fresh, local and delicious.

- Fonterra cheese

The Taste of Taranaki Pop-Up wouldn’t be the same without some premium Eltham cheese. Fonterra’s offering a selection of popular local cheeses to live up to Eltham’s reputation as the cheese capital of New Zealand.

With more food and beverage vendors to be announced.

